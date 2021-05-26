Flying away from your problems: over 50 pre-orderers for Dutch-designed flying car

A-model-of-a-Dutch-made-flying-car
No, this isn’t the plot from Back to the Future. Last year, Dutch company PAL-V invented a flying car that was cleared for road (or air) use. Now, more than 50 of these models have been ordered.

Luckily, we’ll have to wait a little longer for traffic jams in the sky, as the first cars will be delivered to owners at the tail end of 2022. Flying car enthusiasts from 14 countries have pre-ordered the vehicle.

Pilots only

However, not just anyone is allowed behind the wheel to reenact their Top Gun fantasy. Those who buy the PAL-V must present a valid pilot’s license. The good news is, you can train for that relatively quickly.

“The first customers are now training for their certification. You can do such a course in 45 hours,” CEO of PAL-V, Robert Dingemanse, told RTL Nieuws.

Dingemanse refutes critics’ concerns about in-air collisions. “Every flying car has a transponder,” he adds. “If something arrives at the same height in your direction, you can swerve or you can fly a bit higher or lower.”

A pricey Christmas present

Before you start thinking about the PAL-V as a stocking filler, you should know that one will set you back €30,000. There is also an even more expensive version that allows two-person steering control.

READ MORE | The Netherlands: Ready as it can be for self-driving cars

If you can’t afford to own a flying car, you still might get the chance to ride in one. German companies Lilium and Volocopter are currently working on air taxis. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency expects passengers to be able to holler an air cab by 2024.

What do you think of flying to work? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

