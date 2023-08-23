Dutchman (64) rescued after spending three days on deserted island in the Bahamas

Update: The US Coast Guard has recently identified the man who was stranded on the island, previously thought to be Dutch, as German.

An impromptu getaway to the Bahamas sounds amazing — but not in the way it happened for this Dutchman. Why? Because he ended up stranded. On an uninhabited island. All alone.

The US Coast Guard rescued the 64-year-old Dutchman after the perilous ordeal of being shipwrecked on the uninhabited island of Cay Sal for three whole days.

How did this happen?

Unknown issues with his sailboat lead to the man being stranded on Cay Sal, an island located about 150 kilometres north of Cuba, reports De Telegraaf.

READ MORE | Islands of the Netherlands: a guide to the Wadden Islands

While many of us would have panicked, this man kept his cool long enough to use his innate Dutch innovativeness. To attract attention, he wrote “SOS” in the sand.

Images lead people to believe that he also used sails and pieces of plastic as shelter while he awaited rescue. Does that sound like an episode of Survivor or what?! 😬

An item that saves lives

You know that question, “What is the one thing you would want with you if you were trapped on a deserted island?” — well, the answer is apparently very simple: a flare.

Yep, that’s what ended up saving the stranded man. After his flares were spotted by the US coast guard near his sunken sailboat, the Dutchman was seen from above.

Before they could rescue him by ship, they dropped food, water, and a radio — we’re sure no delivery will ever bring as much joy as that one!

#UPDATE: Additional imagery from @USCG Air Station Miami @USCGAux & @CBPAMORegDirSE aircrews from Friday's rescue of 64-year-old Dutch man stranded on Cay Sal, the Bahamas. The search and rescue mission was coordinated by Sector Key West watchstanders. @TheRBDF @USEmbassyNassau pic.twitter.com/X9oV5ziCC2 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 22, 2023

“We are proud to have saved this man’s life,” says Petty Officer Craig from the Coastguard.

“This case is a perfect example of why you need to have the right safety equipment on your vessel. If the flare had not been seen, there might not have been a happy ending now.”

The Dutchman was found in good health. And hey, if anything, he now has quite a story for dinner parties. 😉

What would you do if you were stranded on an island? Tell us in the comments!