As the holidays arrive in the Netherlands, all eyes are on the skies. Will sneaky spring showers be raining on our Easter parade?

Well, there’s just enough typical changeability to keep things… interesting, according to the weeronline.nl forecast.

Here’s what you need to know before hiding your umbrella along with those Easter eggs. 👇

Easter is warming up, slowly but surely

Good Friday kicked off with that classic Dutch layer-up-and-hope-for-the-best weather, as a cool northerly breeze keeps temperatures mild.

Then, on Saturday, southerly winds bring a good dose of dry, sunny weather across the Netherlands. 🌤

It’s not tropical, but nice enough: highs of 12 degrees in the north, and a sweet 18 degrees in the southwest.

Slightly higher temperatures on Easter Sunday and Monday mean most of the country can enjoy a mild end to the holiday, with the sun regularly popping out from behind the clouds.

FYI, Maastricht steals the show, reaching a potential 20 degrees on Sunday. ☀

A chance of rain, but don’t cancel plans just yet

The weekend stays mostly dry, but a 30 percent chance of showers looms overhead.

Though the chances of rain appear more likely on Easter Monday, nothing is certain just yet.

Luckily, we’re used to the Dutch skies keeping us guessing, and know when to keep our picnic blanket on standby. 🙋

