Easter weekend weather in the Netherlands: here’s what to egg-spect

Scrambling for spring clues 🐣

Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
As the holidays arrive in the Netherlands, all eyes are on the skies. Will sneaky spring showers be raining on our Easter parade? 

Well, there’s just enough typical changeability to keep things… interesting, according to the weeronline.nl forecast. 

Here’s what you need to know before hiding your umbrella along with those Easter eggs. 👇

Easter is warming up, slowly but surely

Good Friday kicked off with that classic Dutch layer-up-and-hope-for-the-best weather, as a cool northerly breeze keeps temperatures mild.

Then, on Saturday, southerly winds bring a good dose of dry, sunny weather across the Netherlands. 🌤

It’s not tropical, but nice enough: highs of 12 degrees in the north, and a sweet 18 degrees in the southwest. 

READ MORE: Celebrating Easter in the Netherlands: all you need to know

Slightly higher temperatures on Easter Sunday and Monday mean most of the country can enjoy a mild end to the holiday, with the sun regularly popping out from behind the clouds.

FYI, Maastricht steals the show, reaching a potential 20 degrees on Sunday. ☀

A chance of rain, but don’t cancel plans just yet

The weekend stays mostly dry, but a 30 percent chance of showers looms overhead.

Though the chances of rain appear more likely on Easter Monday, nothing is certain just yet.

Luckily, we’re used to the Dutch skies keeping us guessing, and know when to keep our picnic blanket on standby. 🙋

What are your plans for the Easter weekend? Garden brunch? Indoor chocolate marathon? Drop your plans below! 🍫

Federica was born in Rome but decided life wasn’t chaotic enough — so she moved to the Netherlands in 2019, right before a global pandemic (impeccable timing!). While mastering the art of coffee as a barista, she also conquered an MA in English Literature & Culture. She dreams of opening a literary café where books and coffee fuel deep conversations. Until then, she writes. And drinks a lot of coffee.

