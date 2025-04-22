Here’s where the Dutch royal family will be spending King’s Day 2025

The Dutch sure do love a good party 🧡🦁

photo-of-people-on-Kings-day-in-orange-Dutch-hats-waving-taking-photos-of-royal-family-passing
King’s Day, the Netherlands’ favourite national holiday, sees the Dutch royal family join in on the national festivities to celebrate the King’s birthday. 🎉

Each year, the House of Orange picks one lucky city to visit, where they’re welcomed with special events to mark the occasion.

They showcase their coolest outfits, blending royalty with high fashion, and wave their way into Dutch hearts. 

So, where will they be this year?

In case you’re deeply invested in where Europe’s most charming monarchy will celebrate the King’s birthday: this year, they’re heading to Doetinchem. 🎉

READ MORE | 8 things you should know about King’s Day in the Netherlands

Never heard of it? Don’t worry, neither have we.

Doetinchem is located in the province of Gelderland — a large chunk of the Netherlands you probably drive through on your way to somewhere else.

But, for one glorious day, the entire city will transform into a giant, lively party. 🕺🏻

What’s the plan?

On Saturday, April 26, the royal family will touch down in Doetinchem for a full day of celebrations with music, dance, local culture, and enthusiastic waving.

Although King Willem-Alexander was born on April 27, the Royal House prefers not to party on Sundays. (Thank you, we all chant in unison! 🙏🏼)

They might not be snacking on FEBO to sober up for the next party, but even monarchs need a day off. 😁

What are your plans this King’s Day? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

It's happening