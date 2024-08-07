This Dutch landlord just gifted a house to her tenant (and they only met once)

He couldn’t believe his ears ☎️

NewsPolitics & Society
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Last updated
1 minute read
man-on-the-phone-sitting-indoors
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/elegant-business-multitasking-multimedia-man-home_2013041.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=40&uuid=8625a985-847a-4cb0-9bf4-a58865a078d1

A Dutchman from Vaals, South Limburg, went from tenant to homeowner in just one call — all because his landlord left a home to him.

In May, Bram Brekelmans, 33, was informed that his 87-year-old landlord had passed away.

Next thing he knew, the house he rented was his: he had inherited it through her will. 

It was meant to be

Bram had actually owned this house before. He had bought it with his now ex-wife in 2016, only to sell it four years later upon getting divorced. 

The new owner had allowed him to rent it so that his two young children would have some stability by continuing to live there.

READ MORE | 7 questions answered about getting a Dutch mortgage in 2024

Bram, however, still craved more security and harboured the dream of buying the house back. Last year, he seriously looked into it. He had the house appraised and found out it was worth €255,000. 

Helaas, that was too much. It looked like his home-owning goals would remain a dream — that is, until last May, when he found out about his late-landlord’s generous gift. 

Now, after paying €75,000 inheritance tax — instead of the hundreds of thousands needed to buy it — he gets to watch his children grow up in a home he owns. And it’s all thanks to a woman he had only met once, he tells RTL.

Well, that certainly is a change from the usual Dutch landlord. 🫣

@dutchreview So unreasonable of me #dutchreview #dutchmemes #dutchlife #landlords #housingnetherlands #netherlands #thenetherlands #learndutch #amsterdam #holland #meme #memecut ♬ original sound – DutchReview

One generous lady

There’s more: Bram might not even be the only lucky one. Apparently, he has been getting calls from other ex-tenants of the rather mysterious Limburg landlord. 

READ NEXT | 7 Dutch cities to move to right now (recommended by mortgage experts)

All we know about her is that she owned approximately sixteen properties, acquired throughout a lifetime of work in the produce and gardening business. 

Having no close family, she made the selfless decision to change some of her tenants’ lives upon her death. Kudos to her!

What do you think of this landlord’s decision? Leave your thoughts on this story in the comments below. 

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Thief tries to steal almost €1200 of groceries at the self-scan, scans a €0.35 pudding instead
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Thief tries to steal almost €1200 of groceries at the self-scan, scans a €0.35 pudding instead

We all know someone who has tried their luck at the self-scan, but one thief decided to scan a singular...
Christopher Conway -

Latest posts

Thief tries to steal almost €1200 of groceries at the self-scan, scans a €0.35 pudding instead

Christopher Conway - 0
We all know someone who has tried their luck at the self-scan, but one thief decided to scan a singular €0.35 tub of vanilla...

A Dutch judge used ChatGPT to help reach a verdict, and experts aren’t happy

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
The Netherlands is known for innovative trailblazing, but this time, it might have gone too far. Experts are angry after a Dutch judge used...

The best banks in the Netherlands for internationals in 2024

DutchReview Crew - 4
Finding the best banks for expats in the Netherlands can be a real search. There'll be many factors that influence your decision, from extra...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.