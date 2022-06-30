The Real Housewives of Amsterdam is being launched and we. are. here. for. it.

The sun is shining, the temperature is warm — but none of that matters because the Netherlands is getting its very own Real Housewives spinoff. 📺

Um, like, obviously we are all super intelligent and would never be caught dead trudging our eyeballs through the sludge that is reality TV.

Buuut just in case you’ll be joining me your finger slips on the remote and it accidentally streams to your TV these are the ultra-important details you’ll need for, um, context.

Seven (seven!) cashed-up Amsterdam vrouwen will be let loose on our screens. We don’t know exactly what to expect, but we can expect heaps of money, dazzling Dutch real estate, and (hopefully) loads of drama.

This will be nice to see because on a writer’s salary this might just be the only way I’ll ever experience luxury Amsterdam life. *cries into ramen noodles* 🍜

Our new dramatic besties

The series will feature Cherry-Ann Person, Djamila Celina, Hella Huizinga, Kimmylien Nguyen, Maria Tailor, Sheila Bergeik, and Susanna Klibansky as the housewives.

Don’t worry if those names mean nothing to you because I’m sure they’ll feel like old friends (or enemies) in your lounge room very soon.

Unfortunately, it is sounding like the series will be in Dutch — so let’s pray to the streaming gods for some subtitles. We need the tea. ☕️

If not, I guess it’s a good opportunity to practice those Dutch skills (or learn Dutch?)

You can catch “The Real Housewives of Amsterdam” on Videoland this autumn.

Will you be tuning in? Tell us in the comments below!