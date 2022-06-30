That’s a lot of baggage! Huge piles of suitcases left lying unattended at Schiphol

stacked suitcases
Suitcases multicolor stacked for transport one above the other https://depositphotos.com/80482222/stock-photo-suitcases-stacked.html#:~:text=Suitcases%20stacked%20%E2%80%94%20Photo

In recent weeks, Schiphol’s baggage hall has been filling up with unattended suitcases due to several flight cancellations and baggage system malfunctions.

Speaking with the NOS, an airport staff union spokesperson explains that the problem began a week ago as a result of a flight disruption over the weekend.

They add: “There will soon be a lot of suitcases in the baggage hall, but I can’t give exact numbers. Ultimately, the handlers have to ensure that luggage gets back to the travellers.”

READ MORE | Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

As many passengers began to notice the unusual amount of leftover suitcases on the ground, they took the issue onto Twitter.

Translation: “Arrived at Schiphol yesterday afternoon. Didn’t know what I saw was all the suitcases that hadn’t been picked up yet. You could hardly get to the baggage claim.”

Translation: “In the past, passengers applauded when the plane landed. Noticed today that people applaud and even make happy dances when travellers see their suitcases roll off the belt. There is a good load of leftover suitcases at Schiphol”

From security to baggage personnel

The airport staff union (FNV Schiphol) aren’t surprised that baggage personnel are unable to get to the suitcases in time.

Previously, the organisational problems began with security personnel. Now, they’re spreading to baggage personnel as a result of flight reorganisation and delays.

READ MORE | Holiday havoc: Schiphol to reject 13,500 passengers daily in July

Mismanagement and staff shortages

The Chairman of the Trade Association of Dutch Airlines Barin, Marnix Fruitema, explains that piled up suitcases are a problem for many airlines at several European airports.

Flight disruptions and system errors aren’t the only ones to blame. Schiphol’s staff shortage is also making it increasingly difficult to manage the airport during the busy summer season.

How do you feel about the piles of unattended suitcases at Schiphol? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
