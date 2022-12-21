From Brussels to Berlin: Sleeper trains are on their way to the Netherlands (but with a few changes)

NewsEconomyInternational
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Photo-of-people-boarding-or-leaving-a-train-during-sunrise-in-the-early-morning
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/11044872/stock-photo-railway-station.html

Going to sleep in Amsterdam and waking up in Berlin; the first sleeper trains are scheduled to start services between Belgium and Germany via the Netherlands in 2023. 

Night trains are making a big comeback. From next year, you’ll be able to sleep comfortably between your destinations with rail service, European Sleeper.

The company announced the plans in April last year with intentions to take passengers from Brussels to Prague. Now, they’re advising it’s full steam ahead to get to Berlin — but Prague will have to wait until 2024. 

The first carriages have been rented

European Sleeper have announced that they have secured enough rental coaches in order to allow operations to start. 

“Securing access to good quality sleeper coaches is crucial to get more night trains on track.,” says project manager of European Sleeper, Rob Gelissen. “We are preparing both the acquisition of renovated second-hand coaches, as well as completely new ones.” 

READ MORE | The Netherlands just welcomed a new night train (and southerners are going to love it!)

The planned route

The trains were originally intended to connect the cities Brussels, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Hannover, Berlin, Dresden, and Prague. 

However, due to construction works south of Dresden, there wasn’t a track capacity allocated to make it all the way to Prague.

For this reason, the train will be travelling from Brussels via Amsterdam, and Berlin will be the last stop for 2023. For 2024, the company hopes there will be capacity for Prague again.

Take your pet with you

Last not but certainly not least to all pet owners, the train happily confirmed that pets will be allowed on board. 

The only extra step you would have to do is book a private compartment for you and your furry friend! 🐈

Are you planning to book this night train once it’s available? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
5 things to know before coming to the Netherlands: an open letter to expats and tourists
Next article
9 major changes coming to the Netherlands in 2023
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

9 major changes coming to the Netherlands in 2023

A new year means new changes — but what does that mean for you (and your wallet)? 🤔 There's a whole...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

Going back to the Netherlands: 5 reasons why I should’ve stayed

Nathalie Europa - 18
On June 21, 2018, we landed in a very cold and wet Schiphol. That, however, did not put a restraint on the excitement of...

9 major changes coming to the Netherlands in 2023

Liana Pereira - 0
A new year means new changes — but what does that mean for you (and your wallet)? 🤔 There's a whole host of changes planned...

5 things to know before coming to the Netherlands: an open letter to expats and tourists

Nick Pernisco - 10
Coming to the Netherlands as an expat can be overwhelming. What should you do? How should you act? Do you need to speak Dutch?...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X