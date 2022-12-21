From Brussels to Berlin: Sleeper trains are on their way to the Netherlands (but with a few changes)

Going to sleep in Amsterdam and waking up in Berlin; the first sleeper trains are scheduled to start services between Belgium and Germany via the Netherlands in 2023.

Night trains are making a big comeback. From next year, you’ll be able to sleep comfortably between your destinations with rail service, European Sleeper.

The company announced the plans in April last year with intentions to take passengers from Brussels to Prague. Now, they’re advising it’s full steam ahead to get to Berlin — but Prague will have to wait until 2024.

The first carriages have been rented

European Sleeper have announced that they have secured enough rental coaches in order to allow operations to start.

“Securing access to good quality sleeper coaches is crucial to get more night trains on track.,” says project manager of European Sleeper, Rob Gelissen. “We are preparing both the acquisition of renovated second-hand coaches, as well as completely new ones.”

The planned route

The trains were originally intended to connect the cities Brussels, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Hannover, Berlin, Dresden, and Prague.

However, due to construction works south of Dresden, there wasn’t a track capacity allocated to make it all the way to Prague.

For this reason, the train will be travelling from Brussels via Amsterdam, and Berlin will be the last stop for 2023. For 2024, the company hopes there will be capacity for Prague again.

@EuropeanSlpr say they’re almost ready to run trains from Belgium and the Netherlands to Berlin in 2023! 😀 🇩🇪🇧🇪🇳🇱



That’ll provide a great new link even before it gets extended to Prague in future – eastern Germany and Poland will be more accessible 👍 — Train x Europe (@TrainXEurope) December 16, 2022

Take your pet with you

Last not but certainly not least to all pet owners, the train happily confirmed that pets will be allowed on board.

The only extra step you would have to do is book a private compartment for you and your furry friend! 🐈

