This new Dutch night train lets you sleep your way from Amsterdam to Berlin or Prague

Jana Vondráčková
The Dutch start-up European Sleeper is introducing a night train that will take you from the Dutch capital via Rotterdam and Berlin to the city of Prague in one fell swoop. 

If you’ve been planning on doing a little trip around Europe next summer, then this is the news you need to hear. With trains already running between Amsterdam and London, this is another milestone in connecting the Netherlands’ capital with different corners of Europe.

Connecting European gems

The European Sleeper night train will connect major European cities Brussels, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Hannover, Berlin, Dresden, and Prague and is supposed to start running in April 2022. 

The plan is to offer the train connection three times a week for the first months. After that, there could be as many as one of these sleepers running a day, the train operator announced on its website

Ticket prices announced soon

Travelling by train is not only an exciting Murder-on-the-Orient-Express-like experience but it can also help reduce the environmental costs of flying, which let’s be honest are still very real even despite numerous flight cancellations during the pandemic.

The first private railway company to enter the Dutch market since 1999, European Sleeper aims to put overnight trains back into the limelight. 

The company has partnered with the Czech railway operator RegioJet to offer their first route. Ticket prices and the exact travel times are to be announced soon.

Breakfast in bed

For the trip to Prague, the company advertises friendly staff, free internet, privacy, free coffee, and even breakfast in bed. Sounds like a pretty good way to start your adventures in the heart of Europe, right?

If you’re not jumping with excitement already (why aren’t you, though?), maybe you’ll be happy to know there have also been plans to introduce trains from Amsterdam to Scandinavia, or cities like Vienna and Zurich.

Will you be taking this overnight train from Amsterdam to Prague next year? Tell us in the comments below!

Jana Vondráčková

