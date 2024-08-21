Unlimited travel on Europe’s top night trains? This new pass makes it possible

They really said: 'welkom in Europa' 🚂

Beatrice Scali
Beautiful sunrise over the Bastei Bridge in Saxon Switzerland, Germany.
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/saxon-switzerland.html?filter=all&qview=473344370

Grab your travel pillows! European Sleeper has just launched a pass allowing unlimited night train travel between Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and the Czech Republic. 

With inviting prices starting from €149 for a monthly pass and no nationality requirements, this offer promises to become a hit.

So, where can I go?

If you’re craving a weekend getaway (or four!), you’ll be able to enjoy some quality time in one of the following destinations:

  • Brussels 🇧🇪, 
  • Dresden 🇩🇪, 
  • Berlin 🇩🇪, 
  • Prague 🇨🇿.
european-sleeper-route-map-brussels-amsterdam-prague-night-train
Take your pick! Image: European Sleeper

Those of us living in the Netherlands will find this deal particularly sweet, since we can board the train from seven different Dutch cities: Roosendaal, Rotterdam, The Hague, Schiphol, Amsterdam, Amersfoort, and Deventer.

All you need is a reservation

There are three types of European Sleeper passes: the €149 one-month pass, the €299 three-month pass, or the €799 yearly pass.

Each pass grants you unlimited travel across the whole European Sleeper network. 🤯

However, you do still need to pay a reservation fee when booking your exact journey. These reservation prices start as low as €11 and are calculated based on the type of seat or sleeper you want to book and the distance of your journey. 

Once again, Dutch dwellers are in luck. Due to the country’s convenient geographical location, all trips from the Netherlands count as either short or medium trips, making reservation prices cheaper. 

What are you waiting for? Pack your bags and go get that European summer — or autumn, or winter, or spring… you get it. 🎒

What’s your experience with night travel? Tell us about it in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Dutch people now have more savings and investments than ever: here’s how they did it
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

