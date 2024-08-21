Grab your travel pillows! European Sleeper has just launched a pass allowing unlimited night train travel between Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and the Czech Republic.

With inviting prices starting from €149 for a monthly pass and no nationality requirements, this offer promises to become a hit.

So, where can I go?

If you’re craving a weekend getaway (or four!), you’ll be able to enjoy some quality time in one of the following destinations:

Brussels 🇧🇪,

Dresden 🇩🇪,

Berlin 🇩🇪,

Prague 🇨🇿.

Take your pick! Image: European Sleeper

Those of us living in the Netherlands will find this deal particularly sweet, since we can board the train from seven different Dutch cities: Roosendaal, Rotterdam, The Hague, Schiphol, Amsterdam, Amersfoort, and Deventer.

All you need is a reservation

There are three types of European Sleeper passes: the €149 one-month pass, the €299 three-month pass, or the €799 yearly pass.

Each pass grants you unlimited travel across the whole European Sleeper network. 🤯

However, you do still need to pay a reservation fee when booking your exact journey. These reservation prices start as low as €11 and are calculated based on the type of seat or sleeper you want to book and the distance of your journey.

Once again, Dutch dwellers are in luck. Due to the country’s convenient geographical location, all trips from the Netherlands count as either short or medium trips, making reservation prices cheaper.

What are you waiting for? Pack your bags and go get that European summer — or autumn, or winter, or spring… you get it. 🎒

What’s your experience with night travel? Tell us about it in the comments below.