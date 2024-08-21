Yep, NS trains are going to be even worse than they already are this autumn, with more trains arriving and leaving too late and tickets becoming more expensive.

We’ve all been there: waiting at a platform when suddenly the dreaded voice plays over the tannoy. “Beste reizigers…”, it says, announcing your train is delayed or, even worse, cancelled. 😡

Well, unfortunately, that isn’t set to change for a while, as the AD writes. After a disappointing 2023 in which NS was ordered to pay €500,000 and ProRail €2.75 million, both companies are expecting to receive fines again this year.

Why is the train service getting worse?

Great question. Let’s get the big one out of the way: The high-speed line between Rotterdam and Schipol still has a major speed limit from its designed 300 km/h to 80 km/h due to poorly designed viaducts.

The fix for this won’t be complete until 2026. Across the lines, large works will be carried out over the coming years, to update the infrastructure that was built after the Second World War.

Major works are also being carried out on a major Dutch freight route, meaning freight trains have to detour through Brabant on the passenger lines.

When should we expect greater punctuality?

ProRail’s CEO John Voppen believes the rail service will improve next year, whilst NS boss Wouter Koolmees tells the AD that “he doesn’t know when [the issues] will be solved”.

For now, there will be no end to the delayed and cancelled trains we have become so accustomed to, and with the threat of a 9% price increase next year, it seems we will be paying more, too.

