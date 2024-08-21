Dutch trains will suck even more this autumn, says the NS

Here we go again 😬

NewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway
Last updated
1 minute read
NS-train-stopped-in-train-station
Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/royalty-free-stock-images-dutch-trains-image6892799

Yep, NS trains are going to be even worse than they already are this autumn, with more trains arriving and leaving too late and tickets becoming more expensive.

We’ve all been there: waiting at a platform when suddenly the dreaded voice plays over the tannoy. “Beste reizigers…”, it says, announcing your train is delayed or, even worse, cancelled. 😡

Well, unfortunately, that isn’t set to change for a while, as the AD writes. After a disappointing 2023 in which NS was ordered to pay €500,000 and ProRail €2.75 million, both companies are expecting to receive fines again this year. 

Why is the train service getting worse? 

Great question. Let’s get the big one out of the way: The high-speed line between Rotterdam and Schipol still has a major speed limit from its designed 300 km/h to 80 km/h due to poorly designed viaducts. 

The fix for this won’t be complete until 2026. Across the lines, large works will be carried out over the coming years, to update the infrastructure that was built after the Second World War. 

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to taking a train in the Netherlands: from OV cards to saving money

Major works are also being carried out on a major Dutch freight route, meaning freight trains have to detour through Brabant on the passenger lines. 

When should we expect greater punctuality?

ProRail’s CEO John Voppen believes the rail service will improve next year, whilst NS boss Wouter Koolmees tells the AD that “he doesn’t know when [the issues] will be solved”. 

For now, there will be no end to the delayed and cancelled trains we have become so accustomed to, and with the threat of a 9% price increase next year, it seems we will be paying more, too. 

Have you had any experiences with cancelled trains? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
Unlimited travel on Europe’s top night trains? This new pass makes it possible
Next article
Chinese food in the Netherlands: Dutch-Chinese food 101
Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway
Chris hails from the beautiful (and occasionally rainy) Donegal, Ireland. With a degree in History and English under his belt, he’s now diving into an MA in Journalism. Having grown up in Ireland, he’s no stranger to a bit of rain, so the Dutch weather feels just like home to him. In fact, when it comes to Dutch rain, it’s like Ireland but with more bikes and fewer sheep!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Unlimited travel on Europe’s top night trains? This new pass makes it possible

Grab your travel pillows! European Sleeper has just launched a pass allowing unlimited night train travel between Belgium, the Netherlands,...
Beatrice Scali -

Latest posts

11 creative solutions to the Dutch student housing crisis that makes us say “Why didn’t we think of that?”

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Boring student rooms — no more! From repurposed churches to matchmaking, the Dutch are rethinking student housing with new out-of-the-box ideas.  The housing crisis has...

Student societies in the Netherlands: what you need to know

Emily Burger - 0
The Netherlands has an incredibly rich student life, where everyone is encouraged and welcome to take on extracurricular activities. These are mostly in the...

Chinese food in the Netherlands: Dutch-Chinese food 101

Anna Chow - 8
Let's be honest: Chinese food is the staple of Dutch people who are too lazy to cook. There's a massive amount of Chinese restaurants...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.