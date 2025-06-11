💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!

Thousands of travellers are claiming money back following NS strikes (and it’s so Dutch)

This is going to be expensive

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-commuters-queuing-for-train-as-prorail-expects-disruption-until-2030
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/editorial/utrecht-netherlands-on-march-30-2016-passengers-wait-for-the-train-on-the-platform-of-135493780.html
If there’s one thing you can be certain about in the Netherlands, it’s that if anyone is inconvenienced by a train issue, refund requests are going to be made. 💰

And with strikes essentially shutting down trains across the country yesterday and last Friday, the NS is feeling the burn.

In a move that is typically Dutch, tens of thousands of people across the country are sticking out a hand and demanding compensation.

Ok, so… how can I make a claim?

You may not be Dutch, but you’re certainly trying to integrate, right? Here’s what we know about how to make a claim:

If you were unable to take a train due to the strike and instead had to travel by car, bus, or taxi, then you are eligible to make a claim using this form.

(Just know that you can only receive a maximum of €25 back. 👀💸)

However, that’s not all, because you can also ask for a refund on your ticket if you’ve already paid for one.

Was your delay longer than 60 minutes? We’re going to say yes, given there was a nationwide strike. In this case, you can get your ticket refunded using the Geld Terug bij Vertraging (money back for delays) scheme.

Thousands of claims, thousands in euros

Speaking with RTL Nieuws, a spokesperson for the NS has confirmed that the company has indeed received thousands of declarations so far.

Right now, with refund requests still flowing in, the company can’t give any concrete numbers; however, they do share a foreboding message: “People can submit the claims on the strike days, and there may be more strikes coming.”

Yikes. Keep those refund links handy and perhaps look into carpool options.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

