Hoorah! Eurovision 2021 to welcome live audience in Rotterdam

Chloe Lovatt
Eurovision-song-contest-2021-in-Rotterdam
Image: Vugarİbadov/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0 https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fil:Eurovision_2012BAKU.jpg https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.da

Last year, we had to surface with only the Will Ferrell film to fill the Eurovision hole. However, this year it’s a different story. We can finally have the Eurovision we deserve, the Dutch cabinet giving the song contest the go-ahead to have a live audience in May.

Everyone’s favourite hall of weird euro-pop is back! Powered by Fieldlabs, the song contest has been given the green light to welcome live audience, depending on how the rate of coronavirus infections pans out. It will take place at the Ahoy in Rotterdam and up to 3,500 people will be allowed to attend the final. This will make Eurovision one of the largest planned events in the Netherlands this year.

Safety precautions for Eurovision

As expected, the song contest can only go ahead with certain safety precautions taken into account. Attendees will have to provide a negative coronavirus test result from the last 24 hours. They will also have to remain seated and wear masks when finding their seats or going to the bathroom.

We hate to break it to you, but if you are a Eurovision fan in your autumn, you will have to enjoy the contest from the comfort of your own home. Those over the age of 70 or in a high-risk group won’t be able to attend in person, according to the NOS.

When can I buy my ticket?

Tickets go on sale at 12 PM on May 8. Priority will go to those who held ticket’s for last year’s cancelled Eurovision song contest.

Will you be scrambling for a ticket for Eurovision? Let us know in the comments!

A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

