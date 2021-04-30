Here’s where you could vacation in Europe this summer

photo-of-cinque-terre-italy
Image: Mika Korhonen/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/aRbhfdbq484

Flatness of the Netherlands making you flat inside? Think you’re better suited to sunning on a riviera than shivering by a sloot? Want to trade in the gutteral g’s for lyrical languages?

Us too.

Luckily, there’s sun peeking through the clouds outside. The European Parliament has given the green light to the “EU COVID-19 certificate” allowing travel between EU member states without restrictions like quarantine, self-isolation or testing.

The document was previously known as a “corona passport” or the Digital Green Certificate. People armed with an EU COVID-19 certificate will be able to prove they have been vaccinated against coronavirus or, alternatively, that they have a recent negative test result or have recovered from the infection.

While it’s not full steam ahead just yet — the Parliament and the Council still need to negotiate the exact details — some nations have announced plans to reopen tourism already.

A French holiday

Dutchies rejoice! A summer relaxing on French campsites could still be in reach after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a plan to reopen the country to tourists from June 9.

An Italian summer

Mamma mia! While Italy doesn’t have a concrete date for when it will reopen to foreign tourists, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi suggested earlier this month that tourism businesses may be able to reopen from early June.

Italy already has its own form of a coronavirus passport in use, but only for residents.

A sun-soaked trip to Spain

Spain is ready and rearing to get its tourism industry back into gear. The country announced last week that vaccinated American travellers will be allowed inside, and shared the news yesterday that it wants to reopen to EU travellers in June using the EU COVID-19 certificate.

The country is preparing already, with plans to test the coronavirus certificate in May and beginning an experiment at 46 airports to test the flow of tourism into the country.

Naturally, the ability to holiday this summer is dependent on coronavirus. So here’s your daily reminder to wash your hands, keep your distance, mitigate your risks, and get tested if you have symptoms.

READ MORE | Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Are you hoping to take a holiday in Europe this summer? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Mika Korhonen/Unsplash

