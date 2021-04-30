The first fully 3D-printed house in Eindhoven is welcoming its first residents

Three years ago, the Netherlands launched a project to start 3D printing houses in Eindhoven. Now, the first completed fully 3D-printed home has welcomed its very first inhabitants.

Elize Lutz and Harrie Dekkers opened the doors to their new two-bedroom home for the first time yesterday and they were thrilled, reports The Guardian. “It’s beautiful,” says Elize. “It has the feel of a bunker — it feels safe,” adds Harrie.

The first home to be completed

The house, which was inspired by the shape of a boulder, is located in the neighbourhood of Bosrijk in Eindhoven and offers 94 square meters of space, a large living room, and two bedrooms.

It’s the first of five planned 3D printed homes that are part of the Project Milestone — a partnership between the municipality of Eindhoven, Eindhoven University of Technology, and four other construction and manufacturing companies.

Project Milestone is planning to build five 3D printed houses. Image: Project Milestone/Supplied

“This is also the first one which is 100% permitted by the local authorities,” says Bas Huysmans, the chief executive of the machining manufacturer Weber Benelux, one of the participating companies.

Housing of the future

The partners behind Project Milestone see 3D printing as a way to build homes faster, with more flexibility, and more sustainably.

They ultimately want to see 3D concrete printing — which is the technique that was used to build this particular home — as a sustainable construction method that could help solve the Dutch housing shortage.

Feature Image: Project Milestone/Supplied