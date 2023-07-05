Get high on Amsterdam’s canals with this 420-friendly smoke and lounge cruise

Do you, like many in the Netherlands, partake in the devil’s lettuce 🤭? If yes, this 420-friendly cruise could really float your boat.

Glide gracefully through the city’s canals on a 22-person boat on this gentle guided tour underscored by the best “new wave” tunes, as you feel the literal waves beneath you (hah).

For as little as €25, you can reserve a flexible 60 minute ‘brown’ boat cruise with one complimentary drink, or a 70-minute bigger ‘blue’ boat cruise with two fresh complimentary drinks of your choosing.

Tired of having stoned conversations on strangers’ couches at 4 AM afterparties while covered in Dorito dust? Try getting zooted on board a ship in style instead, like the authentic pipe-smoking pot pirate you know you are inside. 🌱

So relax, unwind, and get toasty on a comfy, cushioned boat cruise as you drift through Amsterdam and stare, with intense awe and focus, at some of the city’s most famous landmarks — starting with the Red Light District. 👀

Can’t spell healthcare without THC, right?

Why should some light rain stand between you and some dope…dope? The boat’s windows can easily be sealed shut as well as open, and blunts won’t be the only things blazing — there’s roasted, heated seating to warm up your backside too. 🔥

Satan’s salad ship doesn’t discriminate; you can also just stick to cigarettes if you don’t want to feel left out. Plus, there is some purchasable hookah/shisha on offer once you climb aboard.

Please note, this reefer raft doesn’t include weed on-the-house, so do be sure to get high on your own supply — or, alternatively, pop in for a quick purchase at some of Amsterdam’s best coffee shops en route.

Now’s your chance, you’ve hit the jack…pot.

Get your friends on board and make a reservation before it sells out. Go on, live a little. 😶‍🌫️