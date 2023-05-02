Dutch police arrest drunk driver, turns out he’s ‘Boris Johnson’

Well, well, well… Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was arrested in Groningen on Saturday night for drunk driving. Except it wasn’t Boris Johnson, but a random man with a forged driver’s licence.

“Unfortunately for this person, we didn’t fall for this forgery,” the Groningen police writes on Instagram. They confiscated the fake licence.

Valid until the year 3000

As the NOS writes, the fake license got most of BoJo’s info right: the name, the photo, the date and the place of birth all corresponded to the correct details of the former British Prime Minister.

Only one little detail wasn’t completely accurate: the licence, which was “issued” in 2019, is valid until the end of the year 3000. 🤨

READ MORE | Why driving in the Netherlands is stressful: My experience of living in the Netherlands

Although the driver’s license resembles a Ukrainian driver’s licence, it’s not clear if the arrested drunk driver is actually from Ukraine.

All we know is that he’s a 35-year-old man from the small town of Zuidhorn. (Definitely not Boris Johnson.)

Abandoned car

According to the Guardian (yes, Dutch BoJo made international headlines), the driver’s car was found abandoned on a bridge in the north of Groningen, after having crashed into a pole.

Thijs Damstra, a police spokesperson, tells the Guardian that “the person could not identify himself and refused to undertake a breathalyser test.” As the police searched his car, they found the hilarious fake licence.

READ MORE | Fan sends Dutch politician a cat-shaped object, causes shutdown of parliamentary building 

Police could not say where the forged document was made, but Kysia Hekster, a former Russia correspondent for the NOS, said in a tweet that fake driving licences could easily be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine.

She herself has a couple of Angela Merkel and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What do you think about fake BoJo’s antics in Groningen? Tell us in the comments!

