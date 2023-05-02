Sick of Dutch rain? May will start off dry and relatively sunny

Cold Dutch weather is finally giving us a break, as May brings some much-needed sun and drier days.

It’s fair to say the Netherlands hasn’t really been blessed with warm spring weather this year. In fact, it wasn’t till the very last week of April that we started to see hints of summer creeping over the horizon.

So, onto the question you’ve all been waiting for: will we finally get hours of sunshine to enjoy a drink on a terrasje? Sure, but only at the beginning of May (cue: rolls eyes in frustration). 🙄

The first week of May: drier days

April gave us disappointingly cold and rainy days, where we were more than happy to stay inside to avoid getting soaked. To make up for it, May will be kinder and will start off a whole lot drier, reports Weeronline.nl.

While a few showers are possible at the beginning of the week (this is the Netherlands, after all!), the chance of rain gradually decreases over the following days.

Temperatures over the upcoming days may hit a max of 15 degrees Celsius in the south, whilst the north isn’t quite as lucky and only averages about 12 degrees Celsius.

Despite the week ahead alternating between sun and clouds, the weather should at least stay dry enough that we won’t need our warm rainproof jackets.

Back to disappointment: winds ahead

For those hoping that the Netherlands would eindelijk give us balmy sunny days where we can throw on our shades and go swimming, we’re afraid to be the bearer of bad news.

Strong westerly winds will hit our country during the second and third week of May, bringing with them a higher chance of rain. Since wind direction strongly determines the temperature, temperatures in mid-May will be between 16 to 19 degrees Celsius.

im so sick and tired of the dutch weather, wdym its almost may and there is still no sun??? I was made to live in the mediterranean sun😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rHKk6li1uQ — Janne (@janiiche) April 28, 2023

(So close to that 20 degrees Celsius we’ve been longing to hit, but, unfortunately, not close enough. 😓)

There’s no need to despair just yet, though! The last week of May may give us what we’re all hoping for: temperatures between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius, making it the perfect weather to plan some fun outdoor activities. 🏖️

