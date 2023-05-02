Sick of Dutch rain? May will start off dry and relatively sunny

NewsWeather
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
canal-amsterdam-urban-area-with-cars-and-trees-warm-days-spring-weather
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/644446304/stock-photo-canal-middle-urban-area-cars.html

Cold Dutch weather is finally giving us a break, as May brings some much-needed sun and drier days. 

It’s fair to say the Netherlands hasn’t really been blessed with warm spring weather this year. In fact, it wasn’t till the very last week of April that we started to see hints of summer creeping over the horizon. 

So, onto the question you’ve all been waiting for: will we finally get hours of sunshine to enjoy a drink on a terrasje? Sure, but only at the beginning of May (cue: rolls eyes in frustration). 🙄

The first week of May: drier days

April gave us disappointingly cold and rainy days, where we were more than happy to stay inside to avoid getting soaked. To make up for it, May will be kinder and will start off a whole lot drier, reports Weeronline.nl.

While a few showers are possible at the beginning of the week (this is the Netherlands, after all!), the chance of rain gradually decreases over the following days.

Temperatures over the upcoming days may hit a max of 15 degrees Celsius in the south, whilst the north isn’t quite as lucky and only averages about 12 degrees Celsius. 

Despite the week ahead alternating between sun and clouds, the weather should at least stay dry enough that we won’t need our warm rainproof jackets.

Back to disappointment: winds ahead 

For those hoping that the Netherlands would eindelijk give us balmy sunny days where we can throw on our shades and go swimming, we’re afraid to be the bearer of bad news. 

Strong westerly winds will hit our country during the second and third week of May, bringing with them a higher chance of rain. Since wind direction strongly determines the temperature, temperatures in mid-May will be between 16 to 19 degrees Celsius. 

(So close to that 20 degrees Celsius we’ve been longing to hit, but, unfortunately, not close enough. 😓)

There’s no need to despair just yet, though! The last week of May may give us what we’re all hoping for: temperatures between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius, making it the perfect weather to plan some fun outdoor activities. 🏖️

How are you planning to enjoy the drier weather ahead? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The dairy dilemma: lactose intolerance in the Netherlands
Next article
Dutch police arrest drunk driver, turns out he’s ‘Boris Johnson’
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Catching an international train from NL this summer? You’ll need to reserve that ticket first!

That summer vacation in Germany or Belgium might be calling your name, but the NS won’t let you get very...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

Liberation Day in the Netherlands: what you need to know about May 5

Emma Brown - 11
Liberation Day in the Netherlands (Bevrijdingingsdag) is celebrated on May 5. It commemorates the day the Dutch were liberated by the Allies from Nazi...

All you need to know about National Remembrance Day in the Netherlands

Emma Brown - 7
National Remembrance Day in the Netherlands is a day when we can remember those who died in WWII and other conflicts during that time...

Catching an international train from NL this summer? You’ll need to reserve that ticket first!

Simone Jacobs - 0
That summer vacation in Germany or Belgium might be calling your name, but the NS won’t let you get very far without a reservation. Did...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.