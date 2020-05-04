This year, we’re celebrating 75 years since the end of World War II, The world we are in today is quite different, making this the perfect day to reflect on the grand historical event WWII was.

World War II was an unprecedented crisis in the history of humanity and the marks it left behind are still visible. However, like every crisis, it brought out both the best and worst out of humanity, be it our ability to demonstrate solidarity or our destructive tendencies.

We’ve compiled a report with photos from World War II in the Netherlands, as a visual reminder of those days of not so long ago.

The bombed-out centre of Rotterdam after the Blitz

Image: Wikimedia Commons

The German army in Amsterdam, 1940

Image: German Federal Archives/Wikimedia Commons

Dutch soldiers on guard shortly after the war started, around 1939

Image: Nationaal Archief/Wikimedia Commons

The destruction of Nijmegen

A panoramic view of the city of Nijmegen, Holland, and the Nijmegen Bridge over the Waal (Rhine) River in the background. The city was hit by German and Allied bombardment and shelling. September 28, 1944. Image: US Archive/Wikimedia Commons

Queen Wilhelmina inspecting troops somewhere near Eindhoven, around 1944-1945

Image: Imperial War Museum/Wikimedia Commons

The bombing of the Bezuidenhout area in the Hague, 1945

Image: The Hague Municipal Archives/Wikimedia Commons

Canadian troops pass by a windmill close to Holten, 1945

Image: National Archives and Records Administration/Wikimedia Commons

Sherman tanks advancing through Valkenswaard, 1945.

Image: Imperial War Museum/Wikimedia Commons

Public shaming of collaborators with the Nazis

Dutch people who collaborated with Nazi authorities being shamed in public by the Dutch resistance, 1945. Image: Nationaal Archief/Wikimedia Commons

Street scene in Amsterdam, 1944

Image: NIOD Institute for War. Holocaust and Genocide Studies/Wikimedia Commons

Chocolate handed out to Dutch children

A carrier crew of 8th Rifle Brigade hands out chocolate to Dutch civilians during the advance of 11th Armoured Division in Holland, 22 September 1944. Image: Imperial War Museum/Wikimedia Commons

Canadian soldiers with Dutch children, 1945.

Image: Nationaal Archief/Wikimedia Commons

The Queen speaking to locals, 1945

Image: Nationaal Archief/Wikimedia Commons

German prisoners of war in Venlo, 1945

Image: U.S. National Archives/Wikimedia Commons

Dutch citizens and Canadian soldiers celebrating liberation

Image: Tylerweatherill/Wikimedia Commons

If you want to read more about WWII in the Netherlands…

We have a selection of articles for you. You can check out our articles on Remembrance Day and Liberation Day, as well as our article on the infamous Rotterdam Blitz. And if you’d like to see some films based on WWII, you can check out these 5 Dutch films about the war.

What photos did you enjoy most? Got any other photographs that you feel need to be shown? Let us know in the comments!

