This year, we’re celebrating 75 years since the end of World War II, The world we are in today is quite different, making this the perfect day to reflect on the grand historical event WWII was.

World War II was an unprecedented crisis in the history of humanity and the marks it left behind are still visible. However, like every crisis, it brought out both the best and worst out of humanity, be it our ability to demonstrate solidarity or our destructive tendencies.

We’ve compiled a report with photos from World War II in the Netherlands, as a visual reminder of those days of not so long ago.

The bombed-out centre of Rotterdam after the Blitz

The German army in Amsterdam, 1940

Dutch soldiers on guard shortly after the war started, around 1939

The destruction of Nijmegen

Queen Wilhelmina inspecting troops somewhere near Eindhoven, around 1944-1945

The bombing of the Bezuidenhout area in the Hague, 1945

Canadian troops pass by a windmill close to Holten, 1945

Sherman tanks advancing through Valkenswaard, 1945.

Public shaming of collaborators with the Nazis

Street scene in Amsterdam, 1944

Chocolate handed out to Dutch children

Canadian soldiers with Dutch children, 1945.

The Queen speaking to locals, 1945

German prisoners of war in Venlo, 1945

Dutch citizens and Canadian soldiers celebrating liberation

