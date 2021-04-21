First shots of Janssen vaccine given to Dutch health workers today

Finally, some good news in the Dutch vaccination strategy! Today, the first shots of the Janssen vaccine will be given to mental health workers in Leiden.

Earlier this month, the rollout of the vaccine was halted due to fears over links with thrombosis. Yesterday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) released the vaccine after investigating these links. It has concluded that thrombosis is a very rare side effect, but the advantages of the vaccine outweigh the disadvantages, reports the NOS.

The Netherlands has ordered 11.3 million doses of the Janssen vaccine basing much of its vaccination strategy on its distribution.

What is the Janssen vaccine?

The one-shot vaccine was partly developed and produced in Leiden. Unlike other vaccines, the Janssen (A.K.A the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) only requires one dose to be effective against coronavirus. Good news if you’re not a fan of needles. 💉

The vaccine has proven to be up to 85% effective against serious cases of coronavirus and 100% effective against dying from the disease. In comparison, the risk of thrombosis is less than one in a million.

When will I get my first coronavirus vaccine?

In yesterday’s press conference, Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge said that he expects everyone over 60 and those in vulnerable groups to have their first shots by the first week of May. Previously, he has said that every adult will have received their first shot of the vaccine by July.

Recently, the RIVM has released an official vaccination calculator. Using this tool, you can find out when you can expect your first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. At the moment, the calculator predicts that anyone under the age of 50 without serious health conditions will be invited for vaccination by the end of June.

Feature Image: Janssen.com/Press Release