The Dutch “fish doorbell” in Utrecht has been pressed over 32,000 times

NewsWeird
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
fish-ringing-doorbell-in-Utrecht
Image: mistral family/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/nl/photos/forel-regenboogforel-angel-fish-1771142/

Remember the fish doorbell that was launched in Oudegracht Utrecht last month? Turns out it a lot of people have had a go on it. 

Since it’s been installed, viewers all over the world have been watching the fish, the “doorbell” being pressed over 32,000, according to the NOS.

No, this is not an April fools joke. The doorbell works by placing an underwater camera at the Weerdsluis in Utrecht. Viewers notify the lock keeper when they see fish on the screen that are ready to cross. Onlookers “ring the bell” by sending the lock keeper a signal so he can open the lock and let the fish through.

This system was created to help ease fish migration to shallower waters for the summer months. Usually, the lock remains closed during early spring due to the lack of boats passing through. This makes it harder for the fish to migrate and slows down their ability to reproduce.

An unlikely celebrity

As a result of the famous doorbell, the lock keeper, Rashied Saeedi, has become a local celebrity. He tells RTV Utrecht that every day dozens of people come to his house in search of the doorbell. “They want to know where the camera is, whether I have a button to open the door and whether it is not a joke after all.”

Unfortunately, due to the age of the lock, it can’t be opened upon every single request. It is only opened when there is a large amount of fish waiting to cross.

Are you planning on visiting fish doorbell? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: mistral family/Pixabay

Previous articleHow to get a Dutch mortgage as a Brit, freelancer, and more
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Deliveries of Janssen vaccine to EU halted over concerns about thrombosis cases

The Dutch vaccination strategy has encountered another bump in the road. Rare cases of thrombosis may now also be linked...
Sarah O'Leary -
Read more

Latest posts

The Dutch “fish doorbell” in Utrecht has been pressed over 32,000 times

Chloe Lovatt -
Remember the fish doorbell that was launched in Oudegracht Utrecht last month? Turns out it a lot of people have had a go on...

How to get a Dutch mortgage as a Brit, freelancer, and more

Abuzer Van Leeuwen -
Divorced? A freelancer? British? Not everyone has 10 years of payslips behind them. Here’s how you can get a mortgage in the Netherlands even...

Hiking in The Hague: 11 nature spots for the outdoor adventurer

Chloe Lovatt -
Loving the busy city scene that comes with living in The Hague but looking for a wander in the great outdoors? Well, you’re in...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X