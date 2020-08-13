Five men have been arrested in connection with the death of Bas van Wijk. Van Wijk was shot dead last Saturday at De Oeverlanden park near Amsterdam.

Two of the men, aged 26 and 20, were arrested in Zandvoort. The other three, aged 20, 19 and 18, were all arrested in other locations around Amsterdam. The police have not yet released any information about why these five men were suspected, nor whether they have made any progress in determining which of the five committed the murder. Police spokesperson Marijke Stor said that “very hard police work eventually led to these five suspects.”

Van Wijk’s death has sparked commotion on social media, but it is not yet known why he was shot. Eyewitnesses report that he attempted to stop a thief stealing one of his friends’ watches, but the police say that this hasn’t been confirmed yet. “It is not yet 100% clear what happened in the park. That is why we do not rule out other scenarios,” Stor said in her statement to the press.

Next Friday, there will be a silent march around Amsterdam to commemorate Van Wijk’s death. The Van Wijk family says that anyone who wants to join the march is welcome, and they emphasise that it has no political character. On Sunday, a demonstration is planned in Amsterdam as well.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva