Former Groningen mayor accused of masturbating in car, faces court today

Former Groningen mayor Koen Schuiling is heading to court today, accused of inappropriate behaviour on the highway, reports AD.

Are we talking about heckling another driver? Or rear-ending someone? Nope, we’re talking about masturbation.

Some might find this shocking; others would say, are you even a public figure if you haven’t faced a scandal like this?

The incident

Back in March 2024, a road user reported seeing Schuiling allegedly masturbating in his car on a highway near Groningen.

Police arrived in response to the complaint, confronting Schuiling. He defended himself by claiming he was simply trying to soothe a severe stomach ache.

Authorities weren’t convinced, leaving the ex-mayor to face court today.

In court today

Schuiling announced his departure as Groningen’s mayor in September. While he may have avoided questioning from the press by skipping the usual farewell interviews, now, he must face the heat.

To ensure a fair trial for the former mayor, the case will be handled by the neighbouring Public Prosecution Service of the Eastern Netherlands.

Schuiling refuses to pay a fine of €250 which he previously received for the offence.

He is arguing that doing so would imply guilt and tarnish his record.

Today, Schuiling and his prosecutors will appear before a magistrate judge in Zwolle.

Feature Image: De Balie/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0