Former Groningen mayor accused of masturbating in car, faces court today

Ada Dolanay
Image: De Balie/Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Koen_Schuiling.png https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en

Former Groningen mayor Koen Schuiling is heading to court today, accused of inappropriate behaviour on the highway, reports AD

Are we talking about heckling another driver? Or rear-ending someone? Nope, we’re talking about masturbation.

Some might find this shocking; others would say, are you even a public figure if you haven’t faced a scandal like this? 

The incident 

Back in March 2024, a road user reported seeing Schuiling allegedly masturbating in his car on a highway near Groningen. 

Police arrived in response to the complaint, confronting Schuiling. He defended himself by claiming he was simply trying to soothe a severe stomach ache. 

Authorities weren’t convinced, leaving the ex-mayor to face court today.

In court today

Schuiling announced his departure as Groningen’s mayor in September. While he may have avoided questioning from the press by skipping the usual farewell interviews, now, he must face the heat. 

To ensure a fair trial for the former mayor, the case will be handled by the neighbouring Public Prosecution Service of the Eastern Netherlands. 

Schuiling refuses to pay a fine of €250 which he previously received for the offence.

He is arguing that doing so would imply guilt and tarnish his record. 

Today, Schuiling and his prosecutors will appear before a magistrate judge in Zwolle.

Will you be following the case? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: De Balie/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

