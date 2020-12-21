7 Some of Amsterdam is built entirely on poles

Due to the soil in Amsterdam consisting of a thick layer of fen and clay, some buildings in the city are built on wooden poles that are fixed in a sandy layer that is approximately 11 meters deep. Since the old days, the houses in Amsterdam were known to have been built on wooden foundation piles that are driven deep into the clay, peat, and water until they reach the first layer of solid sand.

Even some of the trees in Vondelpark are supported on wooden piles to keep them from sinking into the marshy ground. Amazingly, the Royal Palace at Dam Square is built on no less than 13,659 wooden poles.