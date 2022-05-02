Driver (4) in Utrecht hits parked vehicles with mother’s car

Baby driver alert! In Utrecht, an ‘entrepreneurial’ four-year-old boy got into his mother’s car and collided with two parked cars.

The police joked that they found Formula 1’s next Max Verstappen. 🏎

Places to be

An eyewitness called the police after they saw the boy alone on the street. The boy was barefoot in his pyjamas and his parents were nowhere to be seen. Officers took him to the police station in the meantime. 🚔

Not much later, the police received a report of an “abandoned accident” in the Overvecht neighbourhood of Utrecht.

It was reported that a motorist had run away after they rammed into two parked cars — but the plot thickened. The car turned out to be in the name of the child’s mother. 👀

An enterprising child

The woman revealed that her child likely got behind the wheel. This theory was backed by police who said the young boy gestured a collision and a steering movement while in their car. 🚗

It turns out that the child woke up when his father left for work. He took the car keys to go for a spin, which resulted in a collision that damaged two parked cars (and thankfully, nothing else).

The little culprit escaped the scene barefoot in his pyjamas. “Fortunately, this mini-adventure ended well”, concluded the police.

