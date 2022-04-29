Schiphol asks airlines to cancel upcoming flights due to overcrowding

Travelers visit Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. Schiphol is the 12th busiest airport in the world with more than 63 million annual passengers.

As of recent, large crowds have swept through Schiphol airport, overwhelming both travellers and airport staff members.

To combat the confusion and long lines, Schiphol has requested to cancel many of the flights planned for this weekend until 8 May, reports the NOS.

On top of this, Schiphol isn’t accepting any new bookings until the crowds are reduced. It looks like that trip you were planning might just have to wait a while. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Why is the Dutch airport so crowded?

With May holidays right around the corner, many people have been eager to make the most out of the little vacation, especially after two years of flight restrictions caused by the pandemic.

The airport has admitted that cancelling a week’s worth of flights is bothersome but says it’s necessary if they want to manage the crowds in the right way. 🛫

Last Saturday, KLM baggage staff went on strike as more and more people began filling up the already overcrowded airport.

This escalated the safety risks at the airport because the queues became longer since no one was there to let anyone through check-in.

How have travellers reacted?

For some, travelling can already be stressful on its own, even in a completely empty airport. It’s no surprise that people felt the pressure even more so, with hundreds of other travellers trying to get to their flights as well.

The crowd chaos has rightfully upset many people in the past few days as it has caused long queuing times and difficulty in making the planned flights.

Many people voiced their opinions on Twitter complaining about the airport’s lack of organisation and mismanagement.

How have airlines reacted?

The travelling drama doesn’t end here. Many airlines are not complying with Schiphol’s cancellation requests. Airlines such as Transavia and TUI, have disagreed with the airport’s measures and don’t really intend to cancel their flights.

Corendon airlines is also very adamant about maintaining all their flights because they believe that travellers should be able to go and enjoy their holiday destinations and return to the Netherlands like any other normal trip.

KLM, however, has announced that it expects to cancel flights — starting today.

What do you think about these recent events at Schiphol airport? Tell us in the comments below?

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

