Free COVID-19 tests to travel? Dutch parliament says ‘why not?’

Jen Lorimer
Jen Lorimer
People enjoying summer holidays at cafe in Copenhagen
Image: ExplorerBob from Pixabay https://pixabay.com/photos/city-copenhagen-denmark-padlock-3525093/

Every Dutch person should be entitled to a free coronavirus test before their summer vacation, according to a majority of the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, to make travel in the region easier, the European Union is working on a standardised digital COVID-19 certificate, reports RTL Nieuws.

In the admirably egalitarian style of the Dutch, a motion for free coronavirus tests for travel has been signed by a majority in the House of Representatives. They want to ensure that summer holidays are available for everyone — not just for people with money. D66 MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma says that expensive coronavirus tests “create a division in society and we do not want that.”

Digital COVID-19 pass on the way

The European Union is developing a digital COVID-19 pass which will make travelling in the region easier from the summer. The goal is that from June 21 onwards, anyone who wants to travel within the EU will be able to demonstrate with a QR code that they have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have antibodies from having had coronavirus in the past.

READ MORE | Sick of the rain? Vacations in Greece are now possible with a Dutch vaccination certificate

The European Parliament is currently negotiating exactly how travel with the pass will work. There are still practical questions about whether people who have been vaccinated with Russian and Chinese vaccines will also be able to use the digital pass, as these vaccines have not yet been approved in Europe.

The EU Parliament is pushing for people who have not yet been vaccinated to be tested free of charge before travel, but it is up to the countries themselves to decide on this.

The EU Parliament is pushing that those who have not yet been vaccinated can be tested free of charge. However, this is decided on a country level.

When will the digital COVID-19 pass come into effect?

The Netherlands is on track to start using the digital pass by June 21, just in time for the summer holidays ☀️. However, other countries may still need more time to implement the measure.

Which European country will you be exploring this summer? Tell us in the comments below!

Jen Lorimer
Jen Lorimer
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

