One year of free public transport for the children of Rotterdam

NewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger
Young boy greets bus driver
Image: AllaSerebrina/Depositphotos https://de.depositphotos.com/207937126/stock-photo-handsome-smiling-bus-driver-greeting.html

Time to pack your bags! In a push to make rail travel more accessible to families, the municipality of Rotterdam will start its first free travel trial for kids from the new year onward! 

As of January 1, 2022, all children registered in Rotterdam aged 4 to 12 can travel for free on the metros, trams, buses, and the EBS bus line, according to the OV Magazine. That’s right — free! (Dutchies, rejoice!) 

The future is greener & a whole lot more fun 🌳🎢

This trial likely won’t be the last of its kind as cities around the EU craft new ways to facilitate a post-car future. While rail travel remains rather expensive for families, the municipality of Rotterdam hopes to change this. 

READ NEXT | Born between 2001 and 2004? Next year you could be travelling through Europe — for free!

Alderman Judith Bokhove of Mobility, Youth and Language, thinks that this move could aid children in familiarizing themselves with public transport and enable them to discover their city in new ways. Not to mention giving parents a bit of break 😅   

No good deed without its costs 

The city council approved a budget of 1.9 million euros on Thursday for the implementation of this one-year trial alone.

Faouzi Achbar, the Denk (Think) party chairman who proposed the initiative, told AD that he is optimistic about the implications of this move as he believes they are providing a positive incentive, rather than taking prohibitive measures.

Which other cities would you like to see take similar action? Tell us below 🤗

Feature Image: AllaSerebrina/Depositphotos

Previous articlePrincess Amalia has turned 18: what does this mean for her?
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger
Though Caitlin was born in Berlin, she was raised between the beaches of Florida and mountainous Oregon but has opted for a university career in the cosy Netherlands. Four years into her Dutch journey, you’ll find Caitlin ranting about politics, upcycling jewellery for her online store, or roaming around with her analogue camera.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Princess Amalia has turned 18: what does this mean for her?

Gefeliciteerd to the Crown princess of the Netherlands Amalia, who has turned 18 today!👑 While most 18-year-old girls may wake...
Katrien Nivera -

Latest posts

One year of free public transport for the children of Rotterdam

Caitlin Elston-Weidinger -
Time to pack your bags! In a push to make rail travel more accessible to families, the municipality of Rotterdam will start its first...

Princess Amalia has turned 18: what does this mean for her?

Katrien Nivera -
Gefeliciteerd to the Crown princess of the Netherlands Amalia, who has turned 18 today!👑 While most 18-year-old girls may wake up on the morning...

RIVM scam alert: A fake email about a coronavirus quick test is circulating

Farah Al Mazouni -
The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) released a warning on Monday regarding a phishing email asking receivers to make...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X