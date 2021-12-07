One year of free public transport for the children of Rotterdam

Time to pack your bags! In a push to make rail travel more accessible to families, the municipality of Rotterdam will start its first free travel trial for kids from the new year onward!

As of January 1, 2022, all children registered in Rotterdam aged 4 to 12 can travel for free on the metros, trams, buses, and the EBS bus line, according to the OV Magazine. That’s right — free! (Dutchies, rejoice!)

The future is greener & a whole lot more fun 🌳🎢

This trial likely won’t be the last of its kind as cities around the EU craft new ways to facilitate a post-car future. While rail travel remains rather expensive for families, the municipality of Rotterdam hopes to change this.

Alderman Judith Bokhove of Mobility, Youth and Language, thinks that this move could aid children in familiarizing themselves with public transport and enable them to discover their city in new ways. Not to mention giving parents a bit of break 😅

No good deed without its costs

The city council approved a budget of 1.9 million euros on Thursday for the implementation of this one-year trial alone.

Faouzi Achbar, the Denk (Think) party chairman who proposed the initiative, told AD that he is optimistic about the implications of this move as he believes they are providing a positive incentive, rather than taking prohibitive measures.

Feature Image: AllaSerebrina/Depositphotos