Princess Amalia has turned 18: what does this mean for her?

Gefeliciteerd to the Crown princess of the Netherlands Amalia, who has turned 18 today!👑 While most 18-year-old girls may wake up on the morning of their birthday expecting some queenly treatment, for Princess Amalia, this is exactly what she’ll be receiving.

Or at least, preparing to receive. Amalia is now old enough to become queen — but what else does this mean for the princess?

Royal duties

Now that Amalia is of age, life as the Dutch heir will be more focused on her future as the Queen of the Netherlands.

Up until now, if King Willem-Alexander died or abdicated the throne, either Amalia’s mother Queen Máxima or her uncle Prince Constantijn would become regent until she was of age — but this is no longer the case.

Amalia can immediately become the queen which is an important change for her, Peter Rehwinkel, a constitutional law expert and former parliament member, tells the NOS.

Princess Amalia will also have a more public position; she can attend the tour and reading of the speech during Prinsjesdag, she may perform official duties, such as attend meetings of the Raad van State (The Council of State, an advisory body to the Dutch government and States General).

However, the young princess is also known for breaking with tradition. This year, she made the decision to waive her right to a 1.6 million annual allowance for the time being and has also said she will not exercise her right to vote.

Until then — internships

Like many 18-year-olds, Amalia is on a gap year following internships at home and abroad. She is expected to graduate next year but no one is sure of her plans afterwards.

However, unlike others her age, Rehwinkel expects Amalia to start a study program that will prepare her for her royal reign, possibly at Leiden to follow in her father and grandmother’s footsteps. 📖

How do you think the princess will spend her birthday this year? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: RVD – Frank Ruiter/Het Koninklijk Huis