Princess Amalia has turned 18: what does this mean for her?

NewsPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera
Landscape-picture-of-crown-princess-amalia-of-the-netherlands-in-a-red-dress-and-dark-room
Image: RVD - Frank Ruiter https://www.koninklijkhuis.nl/foto-en-video/portretfotos/prinses-van-oranje

Gefeliciteerd to the Crown princess of the Netherlands Amalia, who has turned 18 today!👑 While most 18-year-old girls may wake up on the morning of their birthday expecting some queenly treatment, for Princess Amalia, this is exactly what she’ll be receiving.

Or at least, preparing to receive. Amalia is now old enough to become queen — but what else does this mean for the princess? 

Royal duties

Now that Amalia is of age, life as the Dutch heir will be more focused on her future as the Queen of the Netherlands. 

Up until now, if King Willem-Alexander died or abdicated the throne, either Amalia’s mother Queen Máxima or her uncle Prince Constantijn would become regent until she was of age — but this is no longer the case. 

Amalia can immediately become the queen which is an important change for her, Peter Rehwinkel, a constitutional law expert and former parliament member, tells the NOS.

Princess Amalia will also have a more public position; she can attend the tour and reading of the speech during Prinsjesdag, she may perform official duties, such as attend meetings of the Raad van State (The Council of State, an advisory body to the Dutch government and States General). 

However, the young princess is also known for breaking with tradition. This year, she made the decision to waive her right to a 1.6 million annual allowance for the time being and has also said she will not exercise her right to vote. 

Until then — internships

Like many 18-year-olds, Amalia is on a gap year following internships at home and abroad. She is expected to graduate next year but no one is sure of her plans afterwards. 

However, unlike others her age, Rehwinkel expects Amalia to start a study program that will prepare her for her royal reign, possibly at Leiden to follow in her father and grandmother’s footsteps. 📖

How do you think the princess will spend her birthday this year? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: RVD – Frank Ruiter/Het Koninklijk Huis

Previous articleRIVM scam alert: A fake email about a coronavirus quick test is circulating
Next articleOne year of free public transport for the children of Rotterdam
Katrien Nivera
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

One year of free public transport for the children of Rotterdam

Time to pack your bags! In a push to make rail travel more accessible to families, the municipality of Rotterdam...
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger -

Latest posts

One year of free public transport for the children of Rotterdam

Caitlin Elston-Weidinger -
Time to pack your bags! In a push to make rail travel more accessible to families, the municipality of Rotterdam will start its first...

Princess Amalia has turned 18: what does this mean for her?

Katrien Nivera -
Gefeliciteerd to the Crown princess of the Netherlands Amalia, who has turned 18 today!👑 While most 18-year-old girls may wake up on the morning...

RIVM scam alert: A fake email about a coronavirus quick test is circulating

Farah Al Mazouni -
The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) released a warning on Monday regarding a phishing email asking receivers to make...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X