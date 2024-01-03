Grab your ice skates! Freezing temperatures are coming to the Netherlands this weekend

Brrrr 🥶

NewsWeather
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
a-picture-of-a-little-girl-skating-on-frozen-canal-netherlands
Child ice skating on frozen canal with wind mills and snow in Holland. Little girl with skates on natural ice on cold winter day in the Netherlands. Kids ice skate in snowy Dutch windmill landscape.

After weeks of rain and storms, a cold winter is finally on its way to the Netherlands! Grab your hats, mittens, and fluffy socks, because this weekend is set to bring temperatures below freezing.

And yes, if you want to, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to go ice skating! ⛸️

As low as -7 degrees Celsius

According to Weeronline, almost the entire Netherlands will freeze up during the night from Saturday to Sunday, with temperatures going as low as -7 degrees Celsius.

From Sunday onwards, we can expect temperatures to also stay around or below 0 degrees Celsius during the day.

“Combined with dry air and little wind, these are ideal conditions for ice formation,” Wouter van Bernebeek from Weerplaza tells the AD. ❄️

The low temperatures are expected to last until at least Wednesday, January 10.

Ice-skating fun!

Due to the low temperatures and high chance of ice formation, we will very likely be able to ice skate on shallow waters in the coming days.

READ MORE | Ice-skating rinks in the Netherlands: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, and beyond

Especially flooded meadows and shallow puddles should be ideal for this. For now, the amount of frost is too small for skating on large bodies of water.

Did you know: It takes at least four whole days of below-freezing temperatures to form ice that’s safe to walk and skate on — and that only applies to ponds or lakes with no currents.

Will you bring out the skates this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The guide to relocating your pet to the Netherlands in 2024
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Dutch man beaten to death by youths after confronting them for throwing fireworks at his dog

A 52-year-old Dutch man died from his injuries after being severely beaten on New Year's Eve. The man had reportedly...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

The guide to relocating your pet to the Netherlands in 2024

Lara Silva - 4
Are you relocating your fluffy best friend with you to the Netherlands? Well, prepare for some good planning and a pile of paperwork. To...

Sick leave in the Netherlands: the easy guide 2024

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 7
Coughs, splutters, headaches, injuries, burnout, and chronic illnesses: all things that might force you to take sick leave in the Netherlands. 🤒 But before you...

Becoming a father? Here’s everything you need to know about paternity leave in the Netherlands in 2024

Ailish Lalor - 2
What an exciting time! Are you becoming a father soon, or hoping for it in the near future? Here's our guide to paternity leave...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.