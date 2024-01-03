After weeks of rain and storms, a cold winter is finally on its way to the Netherlands! Grab your hats, mittens, and fluffy socks, because this weekend is set to bring temperatures below freezing.

And yes, if you want to, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to go ice skating! ⛸️

As low as -7 degrees Celsius

According to Weeronline, almost the entire Netherlands will freeze up during the night from Saturday to Sunday, with temperatures going as low as -7 degrees Celsius.

From Sunday onwards, we can expect temperatures to also stay around or below 0 degrees Celsius during the day.

“Combined with dry air and little wind, these are ideal conditions for ice formation,” Wouter van Bernebeek from Weerplaza tells the AD. ❄️

The low temperatures are expected to last until at least Wednesday, January 10.

Ice-skating fun!

Due to the low temperatures and high chance of ice formation, we will very likely be able to ice skate on shallow waters in the coming days.

Especially flooded meadows and shallow puddles should be ideal for this. For now, the amount of frost is too small for skating on large bodies of water.

Did you know: It takes at least four whole days of below-freezing temperatures to form ice that’s safe to walk and skate on — and that only applies to ponds or lakes with no currents.

Will you bring out the skates this weekend? Let us know in the comments!