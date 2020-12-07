Are you dreeeaming of a whiiite Christmas? Well, the best the Dutch can do right now is rain, with chilly weather entering the Netherlands overnight.

It was hoped that Limburg, in the south of the Netherlands, would already receive some snow last night. However, despite Limburgers best attempts at a snow dance, the region just remained wet and cold.

Regardless, the Dutch meteorological institute KNMI has issued a code yellow warning for slipperiness in the Limburg hills.

In the meantime, residents of the rest of the Netherlands will have to cross their fingers and toes that they’ll get more than just those crippling cold winds that whip through their bodies and a frozen bum from sitting on a wet bike seat.

Wet today, and a chilly week ahead

Temperatures across the Netherlands are even chillier than expected at the moment. While the yearly average is normally around seven degrees, the next few days will only be just above freezing. The mercury may even drop below zero overnight.

Today, it’s raining. But you already knew that, because you probably have windows. What we can tell you is that it will keep raining all day long. A lot of rain. Like, a lot.

“There is a disturbance, which drops a huge bowl of rain in the country of about 20 to 30 millimetres,” explains meteorologist Brian Verhoeven of Buienradar to RTL Nieuws. Ad From tomorrow, it will be dry until Thursday, says Verhoeven. But don’t get your hopes up, because tomorrow will be the only day we can see real sunshine. “For the rest, the weather is usually grey and grey, really the dark days before Christmas.”

Feature Image: Adrianna Calvo/Pexels

