Following the sudden appearance and disappearance of mysterious metal monoliths in the US, Romania and Colombia, a monolith has been found in the Netherlands.

Walkers in a nature reserve near Oudehorne, Friesland made the surprising discovery on Sunday morning. Unlike the previous monoliths, the structure that has appeared in the Netherlands is not made of a shiny material.

The Dutch organisation for the management of forestries and national reserves, Staatsbosbeheer, tells NU.nl that they have no idea where the construction came from.

Mysterieus monoliet-achtig object duikt op in Fryslân bij Oudehorne https://t.co/OOj2hiWaeM — Omrop Fryslân NL (@OmropFryslanNL) December 6, 2020

While the appearance of the object is a mystery, a representative for the Staatsbosbeheer tells NU.nl that the arrival of the monolith in the Netherlands is “not a big problem relatively.” The appearance of the object will be extensively examined today.

A New Year’s Eve stunt

When asked by AD, walkers in the area said they believe the construction is simply a New Year’s Eve stunt. It is believed the monoliths are a reference to similar structures that appear and disappear in the film, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

In A Space Odyssey, the structures are built by unseen extra terrestrial creatures and appear and disappear in different regions of the world.

Feature Image: mikes.nature.photos/Supplied.

