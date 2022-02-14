Gay conversion therapy will be banned in the Netherlands

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Pride-flag-being-flown-during-a-pride-parade-in-amsterdam-the-netherlands
Image: AnjoKanFotografie/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/pride-flag-netherlands.html?sh=8aea1594afec8e916b87edc6ae0edc33094585fe&filter=all&qview=112176222

Conversion therapy intended to “cure” people’s sexuality will now become punishable by law in the Netherlands.

A majority of the House of Representatives support a private member’s bill to impose a prison sentence or a heavy fine to therapists who attempt it.

Victims of conversion therapy see this as a good step towards better protecting young, LGBTQ+ people in the Netherlands, RTL Nieuws reports. 🏳️‍🌈

In time for Valentine’s Day

Politicians, doctors, and psychologists in the Netherlands discussed conversion therapy often — but they never formally banned the practice. The cabinet asked for more research, and critics said that the ban would “add little”.

But after several years of discussions and haggling, members of parliament submitted a bill to make these therapies punishable after all — on Valentine’s Day, no less.

Most house representatives agree to impose a one-year prison sentence or a fine of up to €22,500 for anyone who attempts to conduct conversion therapy. The Council of State will discuss the new law and, if approved, it will come into effect in one year.

A “medieval” practice

Much of conversion therapy consists of individual counselling sessions accompanied by verbal and physical abuse. Therapists attempted to “pray” demons away with lay on hands and speaking in tongues (unintelligible languages).

Many politicians described conversion therapy as “medieval” — but the Netherlands has a history with this type of “healing”. The practice existed as early as the 1930s, and doctors castrated some men for their sexuality.

But under the influence of LGBT emancipation, conversion therapy is now widely seen as a harmful practice. Today, most people who try to change their sexuality come from a conservative religious background.

Serious consequences

Many victims of conversion therapy face serious psychological consequences, including the onset of panic attacks, depression, and suicidal thoughts. One victim was diagnosed with PTSD after their experience with therapy.

In the end, many victims hope this law is a step towards protecting a new generation of LGBTQ+ people in the Netherlands.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image: AnjoKanFotografie/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch nightclubs open illegally without major interference
Next articleThe Netherlands explained in under 12 minutes (VIDEO INSIDE)
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Dutch men jailed for two and a half years after stealing Pokémon card collection

We know some people keep their childhood obsessions but these men might have taken it a little too far. 😳...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Dutch men jailed for two and a half years after stealing Pokémon card collection

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
We know some people keep their childhood obsessions but these men might have taken it a little too far. 😳 Three men have been...

BREAKING: the Netherlands may ditch most restrictions on February 25

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 2
Grab a beer, text your friends, and relocate those long lost social skills, society in the Netherlands may be about to return (mostly) to...

The Netherlands explained in under 12 minutes (VIDEO INSIDE)

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
Ever wondered what the Netherlands is all about? The land, the flag, the dams, the religions (or lack thereof), and all the orange? Well,...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X