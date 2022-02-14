Dutch nightclubs open illegally without major interference

Last Saturday, nightclubs and venues across the Netherlands opened their doors in protest despite standing coronavirus measures. Apart from Tilburg, no major police interventions were reported. 🚨

If you were out strolling Dutch city streets at night last Saturday, you might have witnessed this (seemingly) pre-pandemic scene: big groups of cheery (and totally sober) people, beats roaring into the night and colourful lights flickering through nightclub windows. 🕺

✊🏻 De nacht staat op

Following the protest movement De nacht staat op, clubs in Amsterdam, Utrecht and Rotterdam (as well as others across the country) opened their doors and filled to the brim with eager party-goers.

The campaign resists the current coronavirus measures and tries to raise awareness for those depending economically and socially on the nightlife industry in the Netherlands.

🚨 Minimal police intervention

The Dutch Police Union had previously declared solidarity with the movement, stating they would act as passively as possible.

Nevertheless, one club in Tilburg was forced to shut its doors at 10 PM and was hit with a €10,000 fine, reports RTL Nieuws.

Clubs in Groningen and Maastricht decided to stay shut in fear of such fines, but two illegal festivals in both cities were shut down before midnight came around.

Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

