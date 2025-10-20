💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Tourists just can’t get enough of Utrecht’s “bike jams”

They are certainly a sight to see 👀

NewsWeird
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-cyclists-in-Utrecht
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/utrecht-bike.html?filter=all&qview=291661700
“De Keukenhof is cool and all, but have you seen Utrecht’s cycle lanes during rush hour!?” Apparently, this is a conversation among many German tourists who visit the Netherlands nowadays.

Yep, forget idyllic canals and eating stroopwafels at markets, the new fad when visiting the Netherlands is to gawk at the chaos that is Utrecht’s cyclists.

Or more specifically, certain routes that they take.

Near Vredenburg, for example

One popular spot according to AD? The intersection of Lange Viestraat and Vredenburg.

Here, the paper spoke with two German tourists, Lea and Fiete, who came to Utrecht specifically to marvel at its cyclists.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. I’m really surprised no one collides,” Lea tells them.

Mark Wagenbuur has amassed thousands upon thousands of views on his YouTube videos of the cycle scene in Utrecht, telling AD that “I’ve been called a one-man tourist office.”

He also offers some insight into the cycle-tourist hotspots: “intersections like Vredenburg-Lange Viestraat-Sint Jacobsstraat, where so many cyclists pass by on a green light, are where people really stand and watch, beaming.”

But also the parking!

However, it’s not just the cycle lanes that are drawing tourists in, but also the bicycle parking facility at the train station.

“The fact that we’ve invested so much money and effort into making it safe and easy to park your bike so you can continue your journey by train is incredible for many people. Being able to ride through it themselves and experience how big the facility is really moves and touches them,” he tells AD.

Did we expect this to be such an attraction? Not exactly, but when you think about it, Utrecht’s rush hour does often manage to leave your mouth hanging open.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

