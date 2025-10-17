💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Expect fewer trains to and from Rotterdam this weekend

Plan your route beforehand 🚂

NewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
photo-of-dutch-train-bound-for-rotterdam-centraal-sprinter-train-second-and-first-class
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/dutch-train-leaves-railway-station-schiedam-netherlands-sep-passenger-direction-rotterdam-no-passengers-platform-image140068429
- Advertisement -

Due to a defective track between the Delft Campus and Schiedam Centrum stations, the NS is currently running fewer trains to and from Rotterdam.

According to the NS travel information, the situation on the tracks is expected to be fixed by this Saturday, October 18.

However, a ProRail spokesperson reported to Rijnmond that repair work could very well last the entire weekend. In other words, get ready for some good ol’ Dutch rail chaos and prepare yourself for a hectic commute.

What routes are affected?

While Rotterdam will take the brunt of the annoyance, the disruption will also affect commuters catching trains from:

  • Den Haag Centraal,
  • Leiden Centraal, and
  • Dordrecht.

If you plan your trip using the NS travel planner, you can expect to see the modified timetable both online and in the app.

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
A new COVID-19 variant is circulating in the Netherlands: here’s what to look out for
Next article
Dutch savings accounts: Best interest rates in the Netherlands in October 2025
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Health

A new COVID-19 variant is circulating in the Netherlands: here’s what to look out for

Dutch health authorities are now monitoring cases of a new COVID-19 variant, named XFG or 'Stratus'. According to the RIVM, XFG...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Dutch savings accounts: Best interest rates in the Netherlands in October 2025

DutchReview Crew - 11
Dutch savings accounts have increased their interest rates in recent years, but to get the best interest rate for your savings, you need to...

A new COVID-19 variant is circulating in the Netherlands: here’s what to look out for

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Dutch health authorities are now monitoring cases of a new COVID-19 variant, named XFG or 'Stratus'. According to the RIVM, XFG has been the most...

The ultimate guide to owning a dog in Amsterdam

Mihály Droppa - 0
Believe it or not, the bustling Dutch capital is made for dogs! There are plenty of parks and dog-friendly spots around the city where...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar