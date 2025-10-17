Expect fewer trains to and from Rotterdam this weekend

- Advertisement -

Due to a defective track between the Delft Campus and Schiedam Centrum stations, the NS is currently running fewer trains to and from Rotterdam.

According to the NS travel information, the situation on the tracks is expected to be fixed by this Saturday, October 18.

However, a ProRail spokesperson reported to Rijnmond that repair work could very well last the entire weekend. In other words, get ready for some good ol’ Dutch rail chaos and prepare yourself for a hectic commute.

What routes are affected?

While Rotterdam will take the brunt of the annoyance, the disruption will also affect commuters catching trains from:

Den Haag Centraal,

Leiden Centraal, and

Dordrecht.

If you plan your trip using the NS travel planner, you can expect to see the modified timetable both online and in the app.

