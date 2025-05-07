Dutch “teenaged hitman” (15) arrested for shooting alleged mafia boss in Germany

The shooting wasn't fatal

Police-officer-in-Germany-after-car-crash
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/185060180/stock-photo-german-federal-police-officer-woman.html

German prosecutors have charged a teenage boy from Hoorn with shooting at an alleged Chechen mafia boss in a Hamburg bakery.

The case is a prime example of the growing involvement of Dutch youth in German crime, and the cross-border influence of the so-called “Mocro Mafia”.

Hid in a restaurant

The attack was carried out by 15-year-old Mike F., who was caught on camera storming the bakery and shooting the alleged mafia boss, Rizvan A., twice.

According to the Telegraaf, six men followed Mike into the street after his attack.

Subsequent CCTV footage shows the teenage hitman attempting to hide in a nearby restaurant, but three of the men soon caught up with him. There, they proceeded to beat him and shoot him in the legs.

Four arrests

German police arrested Rizvan, Mike, and the two other men involved in the incident. All four are being prosecuted for, among other things, serious assault.

The Dutch boy is still in pre-trial detention, as the date for his hearing has not yet been set.

Reports from the Hamburg prosecutor’s office state that he has received medical treatment for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

International cooperation

The case is causing growing concerns in Germany about the role of Dutch youth in cross-border crime, especially since the so-called “Mocro Mafia” uses minors as shooters.

Hamburg’s Mayor, Peter Tschentscher, pointed out that Dutch teenagers were already arrested in the city’s port for trying to remove cocaine from containers.

He is also urging for more international cooperation in cracking down on these underage criminals.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

