Dutch police arrest 75 people at pro-Palestine rally, while PM Schoof condemns Gaza plans

Liberation Day takes a turn

Federica Marconi
by Federica Marconi
Last update:

In the Hague, Liberation Day was marked by pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which disrupted official events and drew a strong police response.

In Wageningen (Gelderland), things had already gotten tense earlier in the day when protesters climbed a fence and interrupted Defence Minister Brekelman’s speech with chants of “Free Palestine.”

Protest at Leiden University ends in multiple arrests

As the NOS reports, a much larger demonstration occurred outside a Leiden University building on the Turfmarkt.

During the protest, several demonstrators also entered the building and briefly occupied it. According to the university, several emergency door locks were damaged during this occupation. 

Police eventually cleared the building and dispersed the crowds, arresting 74 people for property damage and one for unlawfully sharing private information.

However, the strong police response drew strong criticism from student groups. 👇

“We are extremely shocked by the police violence,” Abdelkader Karbache, chairman of the National Student Union (LSVB), told AD. “The violence is increasing so much that even students are being treated like serious criminals.”

PM Schoof speaks out on Gaza plans

Meanwhile, at a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof spoke for the first time about Israel’s recent military plans in Gaza.

Responding to RTL Nieuws, Schoof called Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plans to fully occupy the Gaza Strip “worrying.”

He also warned of “far-reaching humanitarian consequences” for both Palestinians and Israeli hostages, stressing the importance of sticking to international law.

De Wever added that the worsening conditions in Gaza demand urgent action: “This has to stop.”

Let’s just say that Liberation Day felt different this year, with added reflection on how history and the ongoing crisis in Gaza intersect.

Federica was born in Rome but decided life wasn’t chaotic enough — so she moved to the Netherlands in 2019, right before a global pandemic (impeccable timing!). While mastering the art of coffee as a barista, she also conquered an MA in English Literature & Culture. She dreams of opening a literary café where books and coffee fuel deep conversations. Until then, she writes. And drinks a lot of coffee.

