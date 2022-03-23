Classic Dutch weather: temperatures to drop by 10 degrees next week

So you thought the warm, sunny weather was here to stay in the Netherlands — but unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

Despite the several week-long streak of good weather in the Netherlands, temperatures in the Netherlands are predicted to drop by a whopping 10 degrees Celsius next week, according to RTL Nieuws.

Make the most of the weather

Until then, the Netherlands can still enjoy the (well-deserved) springtime weather with warmer temperatures and shining sun.

Maximum temperatures will reach about 19 degrees Celsius and we can expect a sunny day, with no clouds! Better enjoy it while it lasts. 🥲

Sharp drop in temperatures

Starting Sunday, we return to the usual Dutch weather — overcast skies, wind from the north, and more humid air. 🙄

Temperatures will drop at least 10 degrees from this week, meaning an average of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius during the day. Brrrr! 🥶

It remains cold at night, sitting at around 10 degrees Celsius even if it was sunny the whole day.

Cloudy with a chance of..snow?

Meteorologists predict an increase in rainfall (normal), but there are even chances for wet snow next Tuesday and Wednesday (not normal). 😨

They predict a bubble of cold air will cause temperatures to drop, maybe enough to even cause snowfall. The chance of snow is highest in the Wadden Sea, towards the north of the Netherlands.

Spring is (still) coming!

It wouldn’t be the Netherlands without these erratic weather conditions. For everyone who’s been enjoying this weather (who isn’t!), next week’s weather forecast seems to be the black sheep.

April weather should return to its sunny disposition — back to cloudless skies and even warmer weather!

What do you think of the weather forecast for next week? Tell us in the comments below!