Looking to be happier in 2024? Perhaps you should move to Groningen then! Research has ranked the city as the third happiest in the entire EU.

Yep, that’s right. It’s not Amsterdam, it’s not Utrecht, and it’s not The Hague. In fact, forget the Randstad! Groningen, is the city with the most satisfied residents.

Third happiest

Which cities join Groningen in the top three most happy in the European Union? None other than Zurich, in first place, and Copenhagen in second.

These rankings are not simply the result of a few Groningers doing a thumbs up, either.

The findings were part of a European Commission survey which asked over 70,000 people across 83 cities in the EU how satisfied they were with their city — and Groningers clearly had a lot of love for it.

Plenty of things to do

In fact, Groningen actually found itself ranking in first place when the European Commission examined satisfaction with cultural facilities in particular.

Another shiny star sticker was awarded to the city for its markets and squares, with respondents’ answers landing it in second place in this category.

We don’t know about you, but Groningen is starting to sound pretty good to us right now — a new DutchReview location, perhaps?

