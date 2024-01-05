This Dutch city is one of the happiest in Europe! (And no, it’s not Amsterdam)

Brb, packing our bags 🧳

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
Image: Depositphotos

Looking to be happier in 2024? Perhaps you should move to Groningen then! Research has ranked the city as the third happiest in the entire EU.

Yep, that’s right. It’s not Amsterdam, it’s not Utrecht, and it’s not The Hague. In fact, forget the Randstad! Groningen, is the city with the most satisfied residents.

Third happiest

Which cities join Groningen in the top three most happy in the European Union? None other than Zurich, in first place, and Copenhagen in second.

READ MORE | The gem of the north: 8 free things to do in Groningen

These rankings are not simply the result of a few Groningers doing a thumbs up, either.

The findings were part of a European Commission survey which asked over 70,000 people across 83 cities in the EU how satisfied they were with their city — and Groningers clearly had a lot of love for it.

Plenty of things to do

In fact, Groningen actually found itself ranking in first place when the European Commission examined satisfaction with cultural facilities in particular.

READ MORE | 26 thrilling things to do in Groningen in 2024

Another shiny star sticker was awarded to the city for its markets and squares, with respondents’ answers landing it in second place in this category.

We don’t know about you, but Groningen is starting to sound pretty good to us right now — a new DutchReview location, perhaps?

Feature Image:Depositphotos
The Dutch and South Africa: more than just Apartheid and Boers
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

