Half of migrants in the Netherlands don’t think the Dutch are very welcoming

The Netherlands is one of the most diverse and multicultural countries in Europe, but apparently, it is still not so easy to blend in. 

New research by the Dutch Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) shows that over half of them don’t think of the Dutchies as hospitable.  

What’s more, many internationals and migrants feel not only like outsiders but are often discriminated against because of their background, according to the SCP’s latest research.

Can it be too diverse?

The researchers asked many Dutchies what they thought about their tiny, flat land becoming an increasingly diverse society. 

71% without a migration background believe it is a good thing, while over 90% of the migrants.

While most locals and internationals consider it a positive thing, many are concerned about overpopulation. 

The Dutch housing and labour market are already overwhelmed, and some may worry about accommodating more people. 

