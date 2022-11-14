​​This is how much more you’ll pay for health insurance next year

NewsHealth
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
photo-of-happy-doctor-showing-thumbs-up-to-patient
Image: VitalikRadko/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/182454508/stock-photo-happy-doctor-showing-thumb-patient.html

It’s that time of year again: not the festive Christmas cheer we know and love. Instead, the time when our already pricey health insurance will become more expensive. Merry Christmas! 🎄

No matter who your current health insurer is, you’ll probably have to pay more for your premium, with prices increasing from the beginning of next year.

How much? 

The Independer published a spreadsheet with the exact numbers, but if you’re with one of the big four insurance companies, you should prepare for an increase between €3.75 and €9.30. 

  • The biggest increase will be at VGZ, where the monthly fee will rise by €9.30, making it €141.95 per month for the basic package. 
  • Menzis increases their basic package premium by €8, so customers will pay €141.25 per month.
  • Zilveren Kruis increases by €7.50, making their basic package €138.95 every month.
  • And the smallest change will be at CZ, where the new premium will cost €138.25 per month after a €3.75 increase. 

Why is it more expensive? 

Yep, inflation sucks and we’re all feeling it. While health insurance premiums rise almost every year, this year it’s wages in the sector rising, which makes the whole healthcare system more costly. Some medicines are also becoming more expensive.

READ MORE: ‘Tis the season for switching Dutch health insurance: 8 things to know

Help, we need a doctor! Our wallets hurt. 🩻

How much extra will you be paying for your health insurance in 2022? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
This Dutch party is pushing for abortion to become an official human right
Next article
Dutch Quirk #110: speak more than one language
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

This Dutch party is pushing for abortion to become an official human right

The D66 (Democrats 66) party has released a new statement advocating for abortion to become an international human right. The...
Heather Slevin -

Latest posts

The history of the Dutch national anthem: the Wilhelmus

Chuka Nwanazia - 7
The Wilhelmus — Dutch national anthem (and pride) is a hymn you've probably seen the Dutch men's football team (Oranje) sing out loud during international...

5 personality traits that the Brits could learn from the Dutch

Emma Brown - 3
What should the Brits learn from the Dutch? We'd never generalise, but the stereotypes do come from somewhere. Many of us will find that we...

Dutch Quirk #110: speak more than one language

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 1
A very cool trait of Dutchies: they're multilingual kings and queens! One would be hard-pressed to find someone in the Netherlands who doesn't speak...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X