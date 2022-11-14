​​This is how much more you’ll pay for health insurance next year

It’s that time of year again: not the festive Christmas cheer we know and love. Instead, the time when our already pricey health insurance will become more expensive. Merry Christmas! 🎄

No matter who your current health insurer is, you’ll probably have to pay more for your premium, with prices increasing from the beginning of next year.

How much?

The Independer published a spreadsheet with the exact numbers, but if you’re with one of the big four insurance companies, you should prepare for an increase between €3.75 and €9.30.

The biggest increase will be at VGZ , where the monthly fee will rise by €9.30, making it €141.95 per month for the basic package.

, where the monthly fee will rise by €9.30, making it €141.95 per month for the basic package. Menzis increases their basic package premium by €8, so customers will pay €141.25 per month.

increases their basic package premium by €8, so customers will pay €141.25 per month. Zilveren Kruis increases by €7.50, making their basic package €138.95 every month.

increases by €7.50, making their basic package €138.95 every month. And the smallest change will be at CZ, where the new premium will cost €138.25 per month after a €3.75 increase.

Why is it more expensive?

Yep, inflation sucks and we’re all feeling it. While health insurance premiums rise almost every year, this year it’s wages in the sector rising, which makes the whole healthcare system more costly. Some medicines are also becoming more expensive.

Help, we need a doctor! Our wallets hurt. 🩻

How much extra will you be paying for your health insurance in 2022? Tell us in the comments below!