First time in two years: number of unfilled vacancies falls in the Netherlands

Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
After two years, the Dutch labour market is seeing more and more vacancies being filled, meaning people are taking up vacant jobs again.

There were 17,000 fewer vacancies in the Netherlands in September, compared to the second quarter of this year, writes the NOS.

In other words, the tightness of the Dutch labour market is loosening up. However, it’s not all good news, as the unemployment rate is also on the rise.

Economical trouble?

The economic instability and uncertainty brought about by both Coronavirus and the Russian war against Ukraine have made for more cautiousness in the labour market overall.

This has been exemplified by the fact that more employees than ever have been dismissed in the past year.

READ MORE | The highest in almost 20 years: Dutch economy records an inflation

In addition to unfilled vacancies, many Dutch businesses have also been hesitant to hire new employees in the past years, due to economic uncertainty.

It is not yet known whether the recent increase in employment means the Dutch economy is still growing.

Not a quick fix

Dutch vacancies might be getting filled up for the first time in two years, but that’s not the whole story.

READ MORE | Unemployment benefit in the Netherlands: what you need to know [2022]

The number of existing jobs is still rising, but unemployment rates are also increasing. And, trade and catering, the two sectors most in need of staff, are still down 128,000 people.

Have you experienced the Dutch labour shortage first-hand? Tell us in the comments below!

Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

