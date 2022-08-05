Man suspended from work for making a licking gesture to his female colleague

An employee of a Dutch construction company faces suspension after lifting the leg of a female colleague and making a “licking motion” at a company party. Sorry, what? 🤨

The man, who had just received a permanent contract at the company, demanded that he be allowed to work again because the suspension would give him a bad reputation.

The situation was then taken to court, where the judge ruled in favour of the company, deeming the suspension justified.

A suspension with pay

The Subdistrict Court of The Hague felt it unnecessary for the construction worker to return to work since he’s still getting his regular paycheck from the company, reports RTL Nieuws.

He’ll also only miss 14 days of work due to the suspension — so essentially just like a mini-vacation away from work. Some punishment! 🙄

“It was just a joke”

The incident occurred at a company party, where the man crossed a line and violated the company’s internal rules. How? Well, it all started with a glass that had fallen to the ground.

The man bent down to inspect the shoes of his female colleague — presumably for any of the spilt drink. Then, when he emerged from under the table, he apparently came across a “floating leg” and thought it was a good idea to lift the leg and make a licking motion.

Of course, as all men do in a ridiculous plea of defence, he apologised to the woman claiming that it was “just a joke”. To no dismay, the woman later filed a lawsuit for transgressive behaviour.

In the end, the construction worker faces legal fees set by his employer at €747. He’s also not allowed to set foot near the woman.

