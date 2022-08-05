Man suspended from work for making a licking gesture to his female colleague

NewsPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
construction-worker-helmet
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/4112161/stock-photo-under-construction.html

An employee of a Dutch construction company faces suspension after lifting the leg of a female colleague and making a “licking motion” at a company party. Sorry, what? 🤨

The man, who had just received a permanent contract at the company, demanded that he be allowed to work again because the suspension would give him a bad reputation. 

The situation was then taken to court, where the judge ruled in favour of the company, deeming the suspension justified.

A suspension with pay

The Subdistrict Court of The Hague felt it unnecessary for the construction worker to return to work since he’s still getting his regular paycheck from the company, reports RTL Nieuws.

READ MORE | Dutch fraternity calls women “cum buckets” in a speech

He’ll also only miss 14 days of work due to the suspension — so essentially just like a mini-vacation away from work. Some punishment! 🙄

“It was just a joke”

The incident occurred at a company party, where the man crossed a line and violated the company’s internal rules. How? Well, it all started with a glass that had fallen to the ground.

The man bent down to inspect the shoes of his female colleague — presumably for any of the spilt drink. Then, when he emerged from under the table, he apparently came across a “floating leg” and thought it was a good idea to lift the leg and make a licking motion.

READ MORE | How men can step up against sexual misconduct in the Netherlands

Of course, as all men do in a ridiculous plea of defence, he apologised to the woman claiming that it was “just a joke”. To no dismay, the woman later filed a lawsuit for transgressive behaviour.

In the end, the construction worker faces legal fees set by his employer at €747. He’s also not allowed to set foot near the woman.

Do you think this worker’s punishment is justified? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleSigning a new Dutch energy contract? That’s €4,000 more than last year
Next articleDutch Quirk #7: Send a Tikkie for virtually nothing
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Signing a new Dutch energy contract? That’s €4,000 more than last year

Yup, you read that right. If you draw up a new energy contract in the Netherlands, gas and electricity will...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

These are the 8 best international bookstores in the Netherlands

Amanda Steck - 3
There's nothing cosier than staying inside on a cold day with a cup of tea while reading a book. ✨ But how do you...

Dutch Quirk #7: Send a Tikkie for virtually nothing

Gaelle Salem - 0
A home-cooked dinner for €15, a coffee for €3, or a pack of potato chips for €0.70 — the Dutch will send a Tikkie...

Signing a new Dutch energy contract? That’s €4,000 more than last year

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Yup, you read that right. If you draw up a new energy contract in the Netherlands, gas and electricity will set you back almost...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X