Time to weather the storm: heavy rain is about to batter the Netherlands

Well, folks — we may as well raise our glasses to the last few “nice” days of summer. 🍷

From this Friday onwards, autumn weather is set to roll in. According to AD, this means exactly what you would expect from the Netherlands: heavy rain and temperatures between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius.

Unless, of course, you live by the coast…in which case you’ve got thunderstorms knocking on your door as well! Wat leuk! ☔️🥴

Rain, rain, go away

Make sure to pack your raincoat or parka today, as we’re set to have numerous showers spread across the country.

These will grow more intense in the afternoon and evening — so if you’re battling energy costs like we are, a natural shower might be a wallet-friendly option!

Take a rain-check on those weekend plans!

If you’re looking forward to some wine and tapas on a terras this weekend, you may need to reschedule.

Saturday is set to be wet and dreary, with temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees. Don’t get your hopes up for Sunday, though — temps will hover around 12 to 15 degrees, and it’ll be even wetter.

The future is hazy

Nee hoor, don’t shake that Magic-8 ball again.

While Monday will likely usher in drier and less rainy weather, some regions of the Netherlands should expect fog in the mornings.

Next week is set to see more sun, but those last-minute beach plans may need to be shelved — we can expect a maximum of only 19 degrees!

How will you be spending the last few days of summer? Tell us about it in the comments below!