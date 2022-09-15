All gas, no breaks: your Dutch energy bill will stay more expensive than usual

Gas prices will remain higher than before as Russia cut off its supply to Europe. Unfortunately, this change is here to stay, says the Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy.

The Netherlands, along with many other European countries, has dealt with fluctuating gas prices and staggeringly-high energy bills.

Despite previous efforts to turn down the fire in energy markets, gas prices have remained considerably higher than before the year 2022.

Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy, Rob Jetten, explains to NU.nl: “We have built part of our economy on very cheap gas that we produced in Groningen or obtained from Russia. That will not come back.”

Gas prices to return to a more “normal level”

Thanks to European intervention, the gas market price will go back to a more “normal level”.

Though, Jetten explains that “the gas will still be considerably more expensive than in previous decades.”

While gas prices won’t be completely out-of-reach for consumers, they’re still going to ruffle the feathers of many households, as energy bills will remain high for now, Jetten admits.

Thankfully, you won’t freeze over the winter

With winter approaching, the Dutch cabinet aims to prevent anyone who can’t pay their energy bills from being cut off from gas and electricity this winter.

For starters, the cabinet will cover the billions worth of euros to compensate for the high prices, reports RTL Nieuws.

As well, the Dutch cabinet is considering granting credit to energy suppliers. In that way, those who cannot pay their bills will be able to do so in the form of a loan.

What do you think about all these developments regarding gas prices? Tell us in the comments below!

