“Help I’ve been kidnapped” note sparks highway pursuit by Dutch police

Christine Stein Hededam
The Dutch police were on high alert this Saturday afternoon when a motorcyclist spotted a note on the window of a car which read “help, I’ve been kidnapped.”

The motorcyclist decided to follow the car with two adults and two young children along the A6 highway until police cars could take over the chase. Once the police stepped in, officers were able to stop the car, reports NU.nl.

An ingenious plan…or not

Several units were involved in the operation — but this turned out to be overkill to say the least. Once stopped, it was discovered that the people in the car were a family on their way to go furniture shopping (wait, what!?)

The officers quickly established that there was, in fact, no kidnapping — only a dissatisfied kid who didn’t want to go shopping. As it turns out, the eldest daughter had come up with the brilliant 🙃 idea to stage a kidnapping all in order to avoid this horrendous family activity.

After a conversation with the officers (perhaps about wasting police resources?), the family continued on their way, though perhaps a little shocked.

Have you ever wanted to get out of shopping with the family this badly? Tell us in the comments below!

Christine Stein Hededam
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

