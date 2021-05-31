“Help I’ve been kidnapped” note sparks highway pursuit by Dutch police

The Dutch police were on high alert this Saturday afternoon when a motorcyclist spotted a note on the window of a car which read “help, I’ve been kidnapped.”

The motorcyclist decided to follow the car with two adults and two young children along the A6 highway until police cars could take over the chase. Once the police stepped in, officers were able to stop the car, reports NU.nl.

An ingenious plan…or not

Several units were involved in the operation — but this turned out to be overkill to say the least. Once stopped, it was discovered that the people in the car were a family on their way to go furniture shopping (wait, what!?)

The officers quickly established that there was, in fact, no kidnapping — only a dissatisfied kid who didn’t want to go shopping. As it turns out, the eldest daughter had come up with the brilliant 🙃 idea to stage a kidnapping all in order to avoid this horrendous family activity.

After a conversation with the officers (perhaps about wasting police resources?), the family continued on their way, though perhaps a little shocked.

Feature Image: Landelijke Eenheid Noordwest/Facebook