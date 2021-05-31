Train traffic at a standstill in almost all of the Netherlands — NS urges travellers to postpone their trips

In large parts of the Netherlands, train traffic has currently stopped due to a nationwide outage of a telephone system that ensures a smooth operation of railway signals and switches.

All NS trains most likely won’t be running until 4 PM. The NS is working on providing further information for impatient travelers and advises everyone to postpone any train journeys until further notice.

Trains of regional carriers will probably continue to run despite the outage. However, Arriva is currently not running any trains between Nijmegen and Roermond, writes the railway operator NS.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and updates.

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels