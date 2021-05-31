Train traffic at a standstill in almost all of the Netherlands — NS urges travellers to postpone their trips

Christine Stein Hededam
In large parts of the Netherlands, train traffic has currently stopped due to a nationwide outage of a telephone system that ensures a smooth operation of railway signals and switches.

All NS trains most likely won’t be running until 4 PM. The NS is working on providing further information for impatient travelers and advises everyone to postpone any train journeys until further notice.

Trains of regional carriers will probably continue to run despite the outage. However, Arriva is currently not running any trains between Nijmegen and Roermond, writes the railway operator NS.

Christine Stein Hededam
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

