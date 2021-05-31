BOOM: the sun has returned to the Netherlands (at least for now)

It’s FINALLY here! After a long and rainy spring, we can now sit back and enjoy some sunny Dutch weather. This is great news unless you suffer from hay fever.

Today, we can expect an average temperature of 23 degrees in the Netherlands! Our prayers have been answered. However, those in Wadden won’t experience the highs of this scorching sun. Waddeners can expect a comfortable 17 degrees — that’s still enough to work on that tan. 😎

Sunny until the end of the week

Sadly, good things can’t last forever. These heady climbs will grace the lowlands until Wednesday, after which the temperature will drop. But only down to around 20 degrees — so it’s not all that bad.

Leander de Wit of Buienradar tells RTL Nieuws that by Thursday “there is more cloud with the occasional shower, but it is not that bad.”

A nightmare for hay fever sufferers

It’s not good news for those that know the pains of ever streaming eyes and a runny nose. Next week, the Netherlands will get an influx of German pollen. Thanks to the lack of rain, there is no shield from easterly wind blowing in grass pollen. If you are allergic to grasses, keep your eye drops and antihistamines handy on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Feature Image: Adrian Olichon/Pexels