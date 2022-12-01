Here’s what the Dutch listened to on Spotify in 2022

Are you wondering what liedjes (songs) the Netherlands was dancing to this year? Wonder no more — Spotify Wrapped just dropped! 🪩

Wrapped, a viral marketing campaign by music streaming service Spotify shows users what songs they’ve been binging throughout the year as well as the total number of hours they’ve spent on the app.

Hoera, Netherlands for the win!

Dutch artists dominated the local charts this year, with eleven of the top twenty songs by singers from the Netherlands. 🇳🇱

Nabbing the title of the most listened artist on the Dutch charts was Antoon, whose hits ‘Hallo’ and ‘Olivia’ clearly struck a chord with listeners on Spotify.

He beat foreign heavyweights Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd, who came in second and third place, respectively.

Spotify Wrapped is out! pic.twitter.com/fSgxvuA8bP — euan (@grumpy_twink) November 30, 2022 It’d be careless of us not to mention all the fantabulous memes and clips made.

Rapper Drake and DJ David Guetta also swiftly followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively, summing up the top five most listened-to artists in the Netherlands.

Loads of hits…and a blast from the past

‘Vluchtstrook’ by Kriss Kross Amsterdam, featuring Antoon and Sigourney K, was the most streamed hit in the Netherlands this year.

Hot on its heels was Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ in second place and MEAU’s ‘Dat Heb Jij Gedaan’.

In fourth and fifth place were James Hype’s ‘Ferrari’ and Cristian D’s ‘Amsterdam’.

Meanwhile, Kate Bush’s 1985 bop ‘Running Up That Hill’ reappeared in the top ten — at number 10. 💃🏻

It was likely propelled there after being featured in the wildly successful (and dare we say wildly addictive? 👀) Netflix TV series Stranger Things.

What songs were in your Spotify Wrapped playlist? Tell us all about it in the comments below!